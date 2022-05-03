Volunteer with APM SIGs! in 2022/23

Are you currently looking for volunteering opportunities to play an important role within APM by creating and disseminating new knowledge to the project management community?

APM Specific Interest Groups (SIGs) provide a forum where members and their guests can discuss a particular aspect of project, programme and portfolio management that is of current interest.

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, please consider the following:

Are you an APM Student, Associate, Full or Fellow member looking for a volunteering opportunity within your community?

Are you looking to promote or share knowledge on project management?

Are you keen to obtain new skills whilst being an APM volunteer?

Would you like to run a single (maybe more) activity on behalf of APM around project management?

Do you have the time through the year to help a SIG deliver its outputs?

Do you have other volunteering aims?

We welcome ideas!

You can find all the information you need by visiting the APM Branch and SIG committee nomination and election process 2022/2023.

There is an expectation of a committee member contributing regularly, through the year, to support the SIG activities. If you are unable to contribute regularly to a committee, you can still be involved as a member volunteer with ad hoc activities. Alternatively you can join other APM volunteer communities which have ad hoc opportunities.

You will receive support from the APM SIG team who will be working with you to make the activity happen successfully.

Thank you again for everyone who has supported APM activity. I look forward to working with everyone in the future.

Sarah Slater

APM Volunteering Manager