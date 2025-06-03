Volunteers support the NHS for 6 million hours this year

Tens of thousands of people have volunteered to help the NHS over the last year, according to new figures.

From people in their late teens to those in their late eights volunteers have helped with tasks such as directing loved ones around hospitals, collecting medication or basic admin tasks.

Around 70,000 people volunteer with the NHS and spend an average of a fortnight helping the NHS each year.

In West Hertfordshire, Maja Jeffree, aged 17, and Alan Stevens, aged 87 volunteer by playing board games with patients, distributing books from the mobile library and delivering newspapers.

Alan has volunteered in the NHS since his wife, Shelia, passed away a decade ago, and has clocked up more than 1,000 hours volunteering over the last decade.

Alan yesterday said of Watford General Hospital:

“They really looked after my wife, so I decided to apply to become a volunteer. I love it. I get to meet different people; it keeps me young and fit.”

Alan usually gives up around nine hours a week spread over three days.

“It’s special to me because I get to meet people, understand what they are going through and it reminds me how lucky I am that at my age I still do things I love, like volunteering. That’s the best part of it. “Instead of sitting at home, just volunteer and help people. Even if you just make cups of tea, it’s helping people. There’s plenty of places to volunteer. It gives you purpose to come out and help people. If you can help someone, just go and help them. You see so many people who are ill, and just to be here to help them is a reward in itself.”

NHS England figures published yesterday during national Volunteers Week shows that 71,828 people volunteered in NHS trusts in the last year donating over 6.4 million hours of their time.

London was the region with the most volunteers at 14,072 followed by 13,685 in the Midlands and 10,026 in the North East and Yorkshire.

Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, yesterday said:

“This Volunteers’ Week, we want to say a huge thank you to every one of our 70,000 volunteers who make such a valuable contribution to the NHS and its patients. “There are so many different volunteering roles that people can take part in whether they’re old or young which can help you learn new skills, meet people, and even give you a taste of what it would be like to join our fantastic workforce. “If you are interested in volunteering in the NHS, you can find out more information by visiting the NHS volunteering website and hear about opportunities near you.”

Maja aged 17 was inspired to become a volunteer by a friend and now spends one to two days a week volunteering on the wards.

Maja yesterday said: