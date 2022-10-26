Vote for your grassroots sportswoman of the year

You can now vote for your This Girl Can Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year after the Sunday Times published their shortlist.

Our This Girl Can campaign has partnered with the Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year awards to support the grassroots award, and the nominations have now been whittled down to a four-strong shortlist.

Four of the seven awards, which will be handed out at a ceremony on November 17, are decided by a panel of distinguished judges that includes Jessica Ennis-Hill, Tanni Grey-Thompson and Ama Agbeze, while the other three categories will be the result of a public vote.