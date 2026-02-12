Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Vote of confidence in UK as Singapore firm moves HQ to Liverpool
Boost for UK digital trade sector as global tech firm LogChain chooses Merseyside as head office
Move follows a string of digital‑trade wins, including pilots with Germany and France, pushing the UK to the front of global innovation
UK exporters could see lower costs and accelerated global growth with innovative digital shipping technology
Global tech firm LogChain is swapping Singapore for Liverpool in a move that will bring jobs and growth to Merseyside and signals another vote of confidence in this government’s Trade Strategy, launched last year.
Crediting the UK’s leadership in digital trade, LogChain has announced plans to join the ranks of more than 1,000 digital and tech businesses in Liverpool, a city that is both a historic trade hub and an emerging global tech player.
LogChain’s innovative technology helps companies worldwide cut costs, speed up shipments and build more efficient supply chains by replacing outdated, paper‑heavy shipping processes with secure, legally recognised digital documentation.
British companies are now primed to take advantage thanks to the move, which will also see up to £4 million invested by LogChain in the Liverpool City Region over the next three years.
The news comes as the government pushes forward an ambitious agenda on digital trade with technologies like e-Bills, digital identity, and AI driven logistics becoming central to global exports.
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:
LogChain’s decision to set up shop in Liverpool is a clear vote of confidence in the UK and the North West as we build the most innovative trading environment in the world.
This move strengthens our tech ecosystem, boosts future exports, and shows the UK is the place to be for cutting edge digital trade.
The UK was the first G7 country to put electronic trade documents on the same level footing as paper documents, leading the way in modern global trade and strengthening our tech sector which is worth around £1 trillion.
The government is committed to harnessing the benefits of trade digitalisation which is why we’ve already struck a digital partnership with South Korea and launched a landmark Digital Trade Corridor pilot with Germany and France.
Such benefits were demonstrated through a UK-backed trade digitalisation pilot between the UK, Singapore, and Thailand which cut shipping times by up to 40% and brought productivity increases of up to 67%.
LogChain helped deliver the world’s first fully digitalised goods shipment in 2023 with a ship making its way from Burnley to Singapore processed without any physical customs documents.
LogChain CEO Andie McKeown said:
The UK’s long-standing leadership in global trade is now reinforced by the legal foundations needed for the next era of digital commerce.
LogChain has already executed the world’s first fully digitalised movement of goods, and by relocating our global headquarters to the UK we’re committing to scale trusted, interoperable digital trade infrastructure from a market that is setting the benchmark.
The move cements the UK’s position as the global hub for trade‑tech, supporting the next generation of British digital services firms looking to become major international exporters.
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:
I’m really proud that LogChain has chosen the Liverpool City Region as its UK base. We’re a place that ‘gets’ trade, logistics and technology, and we’re serious about backing companies that are shaping the future of global commerce.
Moves like this help bring good jobs to the region and strengthen our links with the rest of the world.
The announcement coincides with UK–Southeast Asia Tech Week where the UK is taking a delegation of AI and data companies to bang the drum for the UK’s tech sector, with over 200 tech “unicorns” produced in the UK.
HM Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific Martin Kent will be in attendance to champion stronger digital and tech partnerships across the region.
Notes to editors:
Figures on digitalisation pilot: British Chamber of Commerce Singapore
Figures on Liverpool tech companies: Nomis - Query Tool - UK Business Counts - enterprises by industry and employment size band
Figures on UK tech sector and tech unicorns: Report - Dealroom.co
Unicorn figures represent businesses founded in the UK, including businesses which are no longer headquartered here.
Tech sector values converted to UK£ using the Bank of England annual average spot exchange rate.
Press Release on LogChain shipment: World’s first fully digitalised goods shipment sent from Burnley in billion-pound Brexit boost for British businesses
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/vote-of-confidence-in-uk-as-singapore-firm-moves-hq-to-liverpool
