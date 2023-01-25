techUK
Voting Open: techUK Digital Twin Steering Group Chair and Vice Chair
Voting is now open for the techUK Digital Twin Steering Group Chair and Vice Chair positions. The elections will be open until 14 February 2022.
Instructions for voting
You can access the nominee profiles below. Nominees have submitted their bios and a personal statement covering what they could bring to the Board for your consideration. Elections will be conducted by a simple majority system.
Please make sure you read the nominee biographies below before casting your vote and please note voting is limited to one representative per company. We encourage colleagues to deliberate internally as we will only record the first vote received from each organisation.
Please note that some candidates have applied for both the Chair and Vice Chair positions so please review all the applications before voting for your preference.
Read the nominations and cast your votes before 17:00 on 14 February 2023.
If you have any questions, please contact Teodora Kaneva (teodora.kaneva@techuk.org)
About the Digital Twin Group
techUK’s DTG is a transdisciplinary, cross-market engagement group that plays a pivotal role in enabling the UK’s digital twin ecosystem to flourish and serves as a critical source of advice for decision-makers responsible for the delivery of policy, regulation, and investment in the sphere. The DTG also convenes industry leaders around the risks and benefits of deploying extensible, interoperable and scalable digital twins across multiple layers of the UK economy and society.
Information on Smart Infrastructure and Systems Programme is available here.
