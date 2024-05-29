Welsh Government
|Printable version
‘Vulnerable’ market hall renovated and brought back into active use
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, has visited the Grade II listed building, Yr Hen Farchnad (The Old Market), in Llandeil
The market was a key part of Llandeilo’s history before becoming disused and falling into a state of disrepair.
It was then placed on the ‘buildings at risk register’ having been classified as vulnerable in 2007.
Now, there is no longer a trace of that ‘vulnerable’ building as the iconic market space has been completely renovated and revitalised, by Carmarthenshire County Council, bringing employment opportunities and event space to the heart of the town.
The renovation scheme was supported by £1.7 million of Welsh Government Transforming Towns funding which included European Regional Development funding.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
It’s fantastic to see that through our Transforming Towns programme we’ve been able to support the renovation of Yr Hen Farchnad.
This project has not only brought a disused, derelict building back into active use, but has created jobs, training opportunities and is now driving footfall from local people and visitors into the town centre.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/vulnerable-market-hall-renovated-and-brought-back-active-use
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Learning about sea salt success on Ynys Môn29/05/2024 15:15:00
Huw Irranca-Davies, the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Climate Change, has visited Halen Môn, one of Wales’s best-known Welsh producers and exporters to the rest of the world.
Transforming Towns programme supports strategic regeneration in Cardigan28/05/2024 11:05:00
A historic Grade II listed building in the heart of Cardigan town centre has undergone significant restoration work to repair and update its facilities.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data: March and April 202424/05/2024 10:20:00
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS performance data
Conwy schools celebrate local produce and introduce state-of-the-art kitchen kit in free school meals boost23/05/2024 14:05:00
Conwy Council has ditched the deep-fat fryers and installed state of the art kitchen equipment to help with capacity and efficiency as part of the Welsh Government’s Universal Primary Free School Meals (UPFSM) programme.
Provide your views on building a successful future for culture in Wales23/05/2024 11:33:00
The Welsh Government has today launched a consultation setting out its vision for the culture sector between 2024 and 2030.
Mandatory use of CCTV in all Slaughterhouses approved22/05/2024 13:15:00
New Regulations have today been approved by the Senedd for the mandatory use of CCTV in all slaughterhouses in Wales.
Wales is ‘ready’ for rail reform and calls for the UK Government to be more ambitious22/05/2024 12:15:00
In his first appearance at the UK Parliament Transport Committee as Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates set out his three asks of the UK Government as well as his ambition for a fully integrated, efficient system which meets the needs of Welsh passengers.
Helping you manage contracts and suppliers21/05/2024 14:05:00
In winter 2023, the Welsh Government worked alongside the Cabinet Office to support 10 delegates from the Welsh public sector engage in the Contract Management Capability Programme at Practitioner and Expert levels.