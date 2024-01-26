Vulnerable people encouraged to seek help with energy bills

Families struggling with energy bills are being urged to speak to their council for Household Support Fund help.

Over £360m has already been spent on helping people with energy and water bills.

Councils have provided boilers, loft insulation and can help with the cost of essentials such as food and bills.

People struggling with the cost of energy bills this winter are being encouraged to speak to their council about the financial help available from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund.

The Government has invested over £2 billion into the Fund since it launched, with new statistics now showing more than £360 million has been paid to households for support with energy and water costs between October 2021 and March 2023.

With colder temperatures in recent weeks, the Fund can be used to make homes more energy efficient, as well as help households with bills.

Kingston upon Hull Council have used the Fund to pay for hundreds of boilers and radiators for residents, while others have benefitted from loft insulation, new thermostats, and radiator valves.

Pensioners in Swindon Borough Council have been allocated tens of thousands of pounds ahead of winter for tailored heating support, including fuel and energy grants as well as repairs and maintenance to heating systems.

The Fund is part of the government’s work to deliver a brighter future for Britain, building long-term economic security and stability, as well as a Britain where hard work is rewarded, and families are supported. That is why the government has worked to bring inflation down by more than half while cutting taxes which will help make the income of hardworking people go further.

Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill MP, said:

The Household Support Fund is there for anyone who needs a helping hand. This Fund allows councils to help in all kinds of ways - from providing heating support, like boilers and insulation, to other needs, such as kitchen essentials, free school meals and warm clothing. Now inflation has more than halved, and the economy has turned a corner, anyone who feels they need help this winter should get in touch with their local council to find out how this Fund can help them.

As well as heating support, the Fund can help with other needs, such as kitchen essentials, free school meals and clothing to help people during the colder months.

The Fund sits alongside wider government support worth an average £3,700 per household - including up to £900 in direct Cost of Living payments for those on means-tested benefits. As well as this, three million households are expected to benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount and over 11 million pensioner households received up to £600 in Winter Fuel Payments in December last year.

Working age and disability benefits are also set to rise by 6.7% from April, following last year’s inflation-matching 10.1% rise, and millions of private renters will benefit from boosts to the Local Housing Allowance for 2024-25.

As well as the Household Support Fund, there’s a range of support available to struggling households. Through the Help for Households campaign, people have access to information and support on a range of issues – from Cost of Living Payments to help with childcare costs, mental health advice and more.

To find out what support you may be eligible for go to Help for Households - Get government cost of living support.

