Wagner Group proscribed
The Russian mercenary organisation, Wagner Group, has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation.
The Russian mercenary organisation, Wagner Group, has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation today (15th September) after an order was laid in Parliament on Wednesday (6th September).
This order comes into force with immediate effect and will make belonging to the Wagner Group or actively supporting the group in the UK a criminal offence, with a potential jail sentence of 14 years which can be handed down alongside or in place of a fine.
The Wagner Group has now been added to the list of proscribed organisations in the UK, alongside 78 other organisations.
