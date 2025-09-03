Scottish Government
|Printable version
Waiting times standard met for the third time in row
Ongoing improvements to children and young people’s mental health services.
For the third consecutive quarter in a row, there has been continued progress on waiting times for children and young people’s mental health care.
From April to June this year, 91.8% of those referred to CAMHS were seen within 18 weeks, according to the latest statistics from Public Health Scotland. This is a slight increase from 91.6% in the previous quarter, and above the national standard of 90%.
Mental Wellbeing Minister Tom Arthur yesterday said:
“I welcome the continued progress in these services – staff across Scotland are working hard to ensure children and young people are getting the support they need when they need it, and I am grateful for their continued dedication.
“We have exceeded our promise to provide funding for 320 additional staff for CAMHS by 2026, and this will have contributed to the improvements we are seeing.
“However, I am aware there is still more to do to ensure standards are consistent across the country and we are supporting all NHS Boards to meet the standard and continue development in the delivery of CAMHS and all mental health services.”
Background
Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times – Quarter ending June 2025 – Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) waiting times – Publications – Public Health Scotland
The national CAMHS standard was set in 2014.
CAMHS is only the right service for a small proportion of children and young people. To provide an alternative, the Scottish Government provided targeted investment of over £65 million in community-based mental health support, between 2020 and 2024-25, and a £16 million annual spend on school counselling services in addition to this. Our investment in community-based support will continue with the baselining of the £15 million per annum funding into local authority budgets from 2025-26.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/waiting-times-standard-met-for-the-third-time-in-row/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Centre for Teaching Excellence launches03/09/2025 16:10:00
Putting Scotland at the forefront of global practice.
Proposals to support the provision of new homes03/09/2025 15:10:00
Views sought on changes to planning rules.
Housing Emergency Action Plan published03/09/2025 13:10:00
Ending children living in unsuitable accommodation, supporting vulnerable groups and boosting investment.
Delivery Framework for Miscarriage Care in Scotland03/09/2025 10:05:00
The Delivery Framework for Miscarriage Care in Scotland outlines a plan for introducing a graded model of miscarriage care. The Framework sets out 34 actions to help NHS Boards prioritise change locally and move to a ‘One Scotland’ approach.
Decrease in drug misuse deaths03/09/2025 09:05:00
The number of deaths caused by drug misuse fell by 13% to 1,017 last year – the lowest level registered since 2017.
NHS Scotland hits five-year high for operations02/09/2025 15:05:00
The number of operations performed in July was the highest in five years, according to Public Health Scotland statistics published today.
Offshore Marine Protected Areas02/09/2025 13:05:00
Extra protection for Scotland’s marine environment with new measures coming into effect from October.
National Marine Plan 2: Planning Position Statement Consultation Analysis Report02/09/2025 12:05:00
This report has been prepared based on the key findings from the National Marine Plan 2 (NMP2) Planning Position Statement (PPS) consultation which ran from 5 November 2024 to 7 February 2025.