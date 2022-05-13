Wakefield Miners’ festival returns to streets with focus on climate change

Historic painted banners from across the trade union movement will be marched through Wakefield city centre on Saturday 14 May, as the With Banners Held High festival returns to the city for the first time since the pandemic.

Event will see Yorkshire’s biggest trade union banner march descend on Wakefield after COVID hiatus

Event began in 2015 to mark Orgreave anniversary, but has grown into cultural festival in its own right

Banner march assembles at 10.45, setting off at 11.30

These rare examples of working class art and culture, many of which are considered priceless due to their craftmanship and historic cultural importance, are seldom today seen in their natural habitat: trade union marches.

Festival to focus on climate not coal

Banners from the National Union of Mineworkers, as well as examples from across the movement, will be carried in a revival of trade union galas of the past, but with a modern twist. Instead of memorialising coal mining, trade unions are gathering to focus on climate change, and the role of workers in the climate emergency.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘The Past We Inherit: A Green Future We Build’ and the festival features a series of educational workshops about how local people can take action to fight climate change.

Culture at the heart of the event

Brass and samba bands will march as part of the banner procession, evoking the Yorkshire Miners’ Gala of years past, but also celebrating the culture of local communities. The festival main stage will feature music and poetry, and will be compered by local poet Ian Clayton.

The festival originated in 2015 to mark the closure of the last deep coal mines in the UK, located in North and South Yorkshire, as well as the 30th anniversary of the end of the miners’ strike. But the focus of this year’s festival is on the future of our communities and climate, as the government fails to take action on the climate emergency.

Open to all

The festival march is open for all to participate in, and local campaigns are invited to bring their banners and flags to join in this celebration of community activism.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Main event gathers at 10.45 on Saturday May 14th at Smyth Street near Westgate Station, to March with the Unite and RMT Brass Bands, march starting at 11.30.

On arrival at Wood Street, the main stage will be compered by Ian Clayton, with Chris Kitchen, National Sec of the NUM starting proceedings. We have a fabulous line-up of speakers: Sarah Woolley, Gen Sec of the Bakers Union; Daz Proctor, National Shipping Secretary of the RMT; Vicky Blake, President of the UCU; Jim Mowatt, Director of Education, Unite the Union; Asad Rehman, Director of War on Want; Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the National Education Union / Suzanne Jeffrey Chair of the Campaign against Climate Change Trade Union Group and Keith Venables of Health Campaigns Together.

Fringe events and stalls with information from local campaigns will be available throughout the day

Editors Note’s

Photo and video journalists are welcome to film the banner march. Banners assemble on Saturday 14 May at 10.45am, with the march beginning 11.30am

The festival is volunteer run, but supported by the TUC

