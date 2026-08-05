Wakefield Trinity and YPO support SEND schools

Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation and public sector buying organisation YPO recently supported SEND schools in West Yorkshire by delivering free sports equipment.

Schools received dual-branded Wakefield Trinity and YPO rugby balls and sports bibs, which were launched as part of YPO's ongoing role as the Foundation's inclusion partner.

Six SEND schools received a total of ten rugby balls and ten sports bibs each. The donation supports Wakefield Trinity's goal of growing inclusive sport and ensuring more young people can access regular physical activity, regardless of their needs or abilities.

The equipment was delivered to Meadowcroft School, Camphill School, Woodlands School, Hall Cliffe School (Horbury), Hall Cliffe School (Grange Moor) and Elite Training College. Staff from both organisations visited the schools to hand over the equipment and speak with teachers and students about inclusive sport and the benefits of participation.

Five of the six schools are receiving delivery from the Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation for the first time during the 2025/26 academic year, made possible through the support of YPO as the club's principal inclusion rugby league partner.

Wakefield Trinity's delivery within SEND schools is tailored to suit the needs of individual students and teaching staff. Sessions range from PE lessons and multi-sport activities to tag rugby and wheelchair rugby, while the Foundation also provides support through careers events, enrichment programmes and educational visits to the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The rugby balls and bibs will help create a lasting sporting legacy within the schools, giving students access to equipment beyond Foundation-led sessions and allowing schools to continue activities independently. The donation comes at a time when many schools are facing financial pressures, making access to quality sports equipment increasingly challenging.

Wakefield-based organisation YPO joined Wakefield Trinity as its principal rugby league inclusion partner last year. Since then, the two organisations have worked together to grow opportunities for disabled participants and increase access to inclusive sport across the region.

Alongside providing enjoyable sporting experiences for SEND students, the Foundation's work also helps create pathways into Wakefield Trinity's Physical Disability, Learning Disability and Wheelchair Rugby League teams. Programmes such as Together With Trin, the club's SEND youth club, and Tryz, its pan-disability rugby league session, provide further opportunities for young people to stay active and connected through sport.

Jack Pemberton, Social and Inclusion Lead at Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, yesterday commented: