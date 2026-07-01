Welsh Government
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Wales acts now to prepare NHS and social care for winter
The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.
- Welsh Government is taking early action to prepare NHS and social care for winter focussing on five key areas
- NHS Wales is being asked to plan for winter earlier this year and move to a year-round planning approach considering all seasonal demands
- expansion of RSV vaccine to those over 65 who are at clinical risk will begin in September 2026
The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.
The aim is for safer and more resilient ambulance, emergency department and acute hospital services over the challenging winter period. This includes targeting support for older people with complex needs, tackling corridor care and helping people to return home from hospital when they are ready.
Last winter brought real pressures on the health and social care system which saw too many people wait too long for care and support. This year, NHS Wales and social care partners are being asked to plan earlier and focus on practical steps that will help people get the right care sooner.
This winter, the focus for the NHS and social care services will be on 5 key areas:
- Helping to prevent illness and trips to hospital by boosting vaccination rates, particularly for those at most risk, NHS and care staff, and children. An expansion of the RSV vaccine to those over 65 who are at clinical risk will also begin in September.
- Keeping people well at home by identifying those most at risk earlier and giving them the right support to keep them out of hospital.
- Freeing up hospital beds for those that need them most through greater focus on hygiene and infection control, and safe discharges earlier in the day and over weekends for better patient experience.
- Helping people leave hospital safely when they're ready, with better support in the community to help recovery at home.
- Keeping community and hospital services running smoothly under pressure and looking after the staff who make that possible.
A new communications approach is also being developed to help people know where to go when they need care, so that emergency departments and ambulance service are there for those who need them most.
Health and Care Minister, Mabon ap Gwynfor said:
Our fantastic NHS and social care staff worked incredibly hard last winter, and we are being clear with health boards and partners more needs to be done.
Last winter was tough – too many people waited too long for the care they needed, and that's not good enough. Early planning and action are key, and I've also asked officials to begin planning now so we're better prepared for the winters ahead.
I am also clear that this is not just a winter challenge. The recent period of extreme heat is a clear reminder that pressures and risk can arise at any time of year. Our ambition is simple - safe services all year round that protect ambulance and hospital capacity for those who really need them, ensuring people get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-acts-now-prepare-nhs-and-social-care-winter
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