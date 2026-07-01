Wales acts now to prepare NHS and social care for winter

The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.

Welsh Government is taking early action to prepare NHS and social care for winter focussing on five key areas

NHS Wales is being asked to plan for winter earlier this year and move to a year-round planning approach considering all seasonal demands

expansion of RSV vaccine to those over 65 who are at clinical risk will begin in September 2026

The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.

The aim is for safer and more resilient ambulance, emergency department and acute hospital services over the challenging winter period. This includes targeting support for older people with complex needs, tackling corridor care and helping people to return home from hospital when they are ready.

Last winter brought real pressures on the health and social care system which saw too many people wait too long for care and support. This year, NHS Wales and social care partners are being asked to plan earlier and focus on practical steps that will help people get the right care sooner.

This winter, the focus for the NHS and social care services will be on 5 key areas:

Helping to prevent illness and trips to hospital by boosting vaccination rates, particularly for those at most risk, NHS and care staff, and children. An expansion of the RSV vaccine to those over 65 who are at clinical risk will also begin in September.

Keeping people well at home by identifying those most at risk earlier and giving them the right support to keep them out of hospital.

Freeing up hospital beds for those that need them most through greater focus on hygiene and infection control, and safe discharges earlier in the day and over weekends for better patient experience.

Helping people leave hospital safely when they're ready, with better support in the community to help recovery at home.

Keeping community and hospital services running smoothly under pressure and looking after the staff who make that possible.

A new communications approach is also being developed to help people know where to go when they need care, so that emergency departments and ambulance service are there for those who need them most.

Health and Care Minister, Mabon ap Gwynfor said: