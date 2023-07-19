Wales and Cornwall to work together on mutual interests

The Welsh Government and Cornwall Council have signed an agreement to work closely together on shared areas of interest.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Cornwall Council Leader Linda Taylor yesterday signed a collaboration agreement in Cardiff, which sets out the 5-year action plan.

The Celtic Heritage Cornwall-Wales Collaboration Agreement will focus on 4 areas:

sustainable housing

achieving net zero

thriving rural economies

celebrating culture and language.

The agreement cements a longstanding relationship between Wales and Cornwall. The First Minister and Cllr Taylor have been discussing deepening the relationship since last year and working towards a formal arrangement.

First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

We share many historical, cultural and linguistic ties with Cornwall, and our economies, landscape and our people have many shared characteristics. These commonalities enable us to learn from each other in areas which affect our populations, especially in the areas of focus in today’s agreement. I look forward to working more closely together, building on our strong relationship, sharing best practice and exploring other areas we can work together on in the future.

Cllr Taylor yesterday said: