Wales and Cornwall to work together on mutual interests
The Welsh Government and Cornwall Council have signed an agreement to work closely together on shared areas of interest.
First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Cornwall Council Leader Linda Taylor yesterday signed a collaboration agreement in Cardiff, which sets out the 5-year action plan.
The Celtic Heritage Cornwall-Wales Collaboration Agreement will focus on 4 areas:
- sustainable housing
- achieving net zero
- thriving rural economies
- celebrating culture and language.
The agreement cements a longstanding relationship between Wales and Cornwall. The First Minister and Cllr Taylor have been discussing deepening the relationship since last year and working towards a formal arrangement.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
We share many historical, cultural and linguistic ties with Cornwall, and our economies, landscape and our people have many shared characteristics. These commonalities enable us to learn from each other in areas which affect our populations, especially in the areas of focus in today’s agreement.
I look forward to working more closely together, building on our strong relationship, sharing best practice and exploring other areas we can work together on in the future.
Cllr Taylor yesterday said:
Cornwall has a proud Celtic heritage, and we have so many cultural links to Wales that it seemed clear to me that strengthening our ties would be of huge benefit for us both. I was delighted to find the First Minister shared my enthusiasm for this, and we have been able to come to an agreement to formalise this relationship.
Affordable and sustainable housing, the need to achieve net-zero and ways of growing thriving rural economies are key areas for both Cornwall and Wales, and to be able to share our knowledge with each other is good news for us all.
It is also great for us from a cultural perspective too. I know we can learn from the way the Welsh language has been successfully grown in recent years, and I am looking forward to sharing the ways in which we both celebrate our rich and ancient culture.
This is good news for Cornwall and for Wales, and I am delighted we have taken this step forward.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-and-cornwall-to-work-together-on-mutual-interests
