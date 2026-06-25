Wales and Ireland strengthen ties in FM’s first overseas visit

Wales will build stronger economic, academic and cultural ties with Ireland, after First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth made his first overseas visit to Dublin today.

The First Minister has been attending the 6th Ireland-Wales Ministerial Forum, hosted by Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD. At the forum, both governments agreed to advance cooperation across clean energy, education, trade and collaborative working around sports diplomacy.

This afternoon, an event focused on sports diplomacy brought together well-known public figures including the FAW’s Chief Executive Noel Mooney, former Ireland international rugby star Tommy Bowe and Chair of Netball Wales Dr Helen Williams. The event explored how Ireland and Wales can use sport to promote their nations on the world stage.

The First Minister and Minister also welcomed the announcement of a new reciprocal scheme to be launched by the Learned Society of Wales to support collaborative research and academic exchange between Wales and Ireland.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement 2030, a framework for partnership across 6 priority areas including climate and energy, economy and trade, and culture and language.

During his visit, the First Minister also met Ireland’s President, Catherine Connolly, and the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

The First Minister said:

Ireland is one of Wales’s most valued international relationships, one that is deeply rooted in shared history, culture, geography and values. But it is also forward-looking and delivery-focused, centred on mutual economic and societal benefit. I’m pleased to be in Dublin today for the first of what I hope will be many engagements with the Government of Ireland, as we continue to build on deliver the goals of the Shared Statement, which sets out our commitment towards cooperation for years to come.

Helen McEntee, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, said: