Wales and Japan 2025 to celebrate the nations’ “deep-rooted connections”

Wales has had a long and close relationship with Japan since the first investments in Wales by Japanese companies in the 1970s.

Now, First Minister Eluned Morgan will today launch ‘Wales and Japan 2025’, a year-long campaign and the fifth in a series of country-focused campaigns by the Welsh Government.

Wales and Japan 2025 aims to stimulate new economic and cultural partnerships between the two nations, bringing long-lasting benefits to both countries.

Parallel to the official launch in Cardiff, hosted by the First Minister and the Japanese Ambassador, Hiroshi Suzuki, there will also be a launch event taking place in Tokyo today.

Wales has long-standing economic ties with Japan, particularly due to inward investment by Japanese companies into Wales since the 1970s. Wales is home to 70 Japanese companies today.

A £150,00 Wales Japan Culture Fund, manged by Wales Arts International and British Council Wales, with support from the Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, will shortly be launched for activity connecting Wales and Japan this year. The fund aims to develop new artistic collaborations and to engage new audiences, while strengthening existing partnerships.

The First Minister will also confirm today that Wales will be represented at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka between April and October this year. Wales-focused events are planned, with contributions from Welsh performers and promotion of economic opportunities in Wales.

The First Minister says:

Wales and Japan have deep-rooted connections which stretch back to the 19th century, when Welsh innovation played an important role in shaping Japan’s transport network. Today, that partnership thrives in new and meaningful ways. 2025 will be a year to start new conversations, develop relationships and open a fresh chapter for mutual growth in key areas. I’m excited about the opportunities this year presents to celebrate and strengthen the economic, educational, cultural and sporting ties between Wales and Japan.

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International said:

Wales and Japan 2025 follows Wales in India 2024, which was preceded by years focussed on France, Canada and Germany.