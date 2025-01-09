Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales and Japan 2025 to celebrate the nations’ “deep-rooted connections”
Wales has had a long and close relationship with Japan since the first investments in Wales by Japanese companies in the 1970s.
Now, First Minister Eluned Morgan will today launch ‘Wales and Japan 2025’, a year-long campaign and the fifth in a series of country-focused campaigns by the Welsh Government.
Wales and Japan 2025 aims to stimulate new economic and cultural partnerships between the two nations, bringing long-lasting benefits to both countries.
Parallel to the official launch in Cardiff, hosted by the First Minister and the Japanese Ambassador, Hiroshi Suzuki, there will also be a launch event taking place in Tokyo today.
Wales has long-standing economic ties with Japan, particularly due to inward investment by Japanese companies into Wales since the 1970s. Wales is home to 70 Japanese companies today.
A £150,00 Wales Japan Culture Fund, manged by Wales Arts International and British Council Wales, with support from the Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, will shortly be launched for activity connecting Wales and Japan this year. The fund aims to develop new artistic collaborations and to engage new audiences, while strengthening existing partnerships.
The First Minister will also confirm today that Wales will be represented at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka between April and October this year. Wales-focused events are planned, with contributions from Welsh performers and promotion of economic opportunities in Wales.
The First Minister says:
Wales and Japan have deep-rooted connections which stretch back to the 19th century, when Welsh innovation played an important role in shaping Japan’s transport network. Today, that partnership thrives in new and meaningful ways.
2025 will be a year to start new conversations, develop relationships and open a fresh chapter for mutual growth in key areas. I’m excited about the opportunities this year presents to celebrate and strengthen the economic, educational, cultural and sporting ties between Wales and Japan.
Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International said:
A £150,00 Wales Japan Culture Fund, managed by Wales Arts International and British Council Wales, with support from the Welsh Government and Arts Council of Wales, will shortly be launched for activity connecting Wales and Japan this year. The fund aims to develop new artistic collaborations and to engage new audiences, while strengthening existing partnerships.
Wales and Japan 2025 follows Wales in India 2024, which was preceded by years focussed on France, Canada and Germany.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-and-japan-2025-to-celebrate-the-nations-deep-rooted-connections
Latest News from
Welsh Government
International engineering firm first to agree lease at ‘Grade A’ Welsh Government industrial site08/01/2025 10:05:00
An international engineering firm is the first company to sign a lease at Rhyd y Blew, the Welsh Government’s ‘Grade A’ industrial site in Blaenau Gwent, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, has announced.
Welsh Government announces task force to maintain long-term stability for Holyhead Port07/01/2025 16:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates has today (7 January) announced a new multi stakeholder task force to help deliver a new strategy for the future of Holyhead Port.
First Minister promises to deliver for Wales in 202507/01/2025 10:20:00
First Minister Eluned Morgan will today tell the Senedd how she will deliver for Wales in 2025.
New year… new career?06/01/2025 14:05:00
Skills Minister, Jack Sargeant, recently visited a Working Wales careers centre to meet individuals who have turned their careers around in their 40s and 50s with the support from a Working Wales career review.
Wales set to deliver one of UK’s largest road projects this summer06/01/2025 11:05:00
One of the UK’s largest and most technically challenging road projects is set to be completed in Wales this summer.
Smarter, greener local energy projects get Welsh Government funding boost03/01/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has kicked off 2025 by awarding up to £10 million of grant funding to 32 community green energy projects across Wales.
£10m to transform town and city centres across Wales03/01/2025 11:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has made £10m in Financial Transaction Capital available to fund regeneration projects across the country.
A teaching workforce made in Wales02/01/2025 09:20:00
With secondary school teachers in the key subjects of Welsh, science and maths being particularly in demand, there are more ways than ever to begin a journey into teaching.