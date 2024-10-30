Wales Office
Wales and Netherlands mark 80th anniversary of city's liberation
Wales Office Minister Dame Nia Griffith and Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, have attended commemorations of the liberation of ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 1944 by the 53rd Welsh Infantry Division.
‘s-Hertogenbosch, also known as Den Bosch, has maintained strong links to Wales ever since. The city features many tributes to the sacrifices of the Welsh people. A war memorial in the town honours Welsh soldiers who fought for its freedom, and the names of the 146 Welsh soldiers who gave their lives for the town are displayed on its bridge. There is also a Welsh cross in the cathedral with the names of the Welsh soldiers engraved on the windows of the ‘Welsh rooms’ in the town hall.
Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith and the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies each laid a wreath, attended a parade walk and the remembrance service to honour the soldiers.
A large delegation from Wales visited the city, including representatives from cultural and military organisations, and families of the veterans involved – known as ‘the liberators’.
In 1995, the Pontypridd branch of The Royal Welsh Regimental Association established a link with the city of s’-Hertogenbosch. An annual dinner was established in Pontypridd to commemorate the battle and officials from Den Bosch continue to attend to this day.
In April 2019, to commemorate the liberation of their town, 26 Dutch city employers cycled 400 miles to Cardiff, stopping off at various locations including Crickhowell, Pontypridd and Caerphilly. This event culminated in a ceremony for the handover of a Davy Lamp containing a symbolic ‘Flame of Freedom’. The cyclists took this back to s’-Hertogenbosch where it will burn until the commemorations this weekend.
This year a group have cycled over 300 miles from Pontypridd to Den Bosch to mark the anniversary, organised by Gareth Pennell who was honoured as a freeman of the Dutch city in 2019 in honour of his work on commemorations over the years.
Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith said:
It is so important that we take time to reflect on the events of 80 years ago and honour those from the 53rd Welsh Infantry Division who fought and died alongside civilians in order to liberate ‘s-Hertogenbosch.
It is a privilege to represent the UK Government at this commemoration and help make sure that the sacrifice of so many lives is not forgotten.
The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
The commemorations this weekend serve as a poignant opportunity for us to remember, reflect and recognise those who served and those who paid the ultimate price for the liberation of this city; they will be remembered. Their sacrifices enable us all to live our lives with the freedom we have today.
It is our duty to remember what happened here in Den Bosch and ensure future generations understand that, so we can learn the lessons and ensure peace for generations to come.
Wales has an important relationship with Den Bosch, and we hope to see this continue and grow through economic and cultural ties.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/wales-and-netherlands-mark-80th-anniversary-of-citys-liberation
