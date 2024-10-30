Wales and Netherlands mark 80th anniversary of city's liberation

‘s-Hertogenbosch, also known as Den Bosch, has maintained strong links to Wales ever since. The city features many tributes to the sacrifices of the Welsh people. A war memorial in the town honours Welsh soldiers who fought for its freedom, and the names of the 146 Welsh soldiers who gave their lives for the town are displayed on its bridge. There is also a Welsh cross in the cathedral with the names of the Welsh soldiers engraved on the windows of the ‘Welsh rooms’ in the town hall.

Wales Office Minister Nia Griffith and the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies each laid a wreath, attended a parade walk and the remembrance service to honour the soldiers.

A large delegation from Wales visited the city, including representatives from cultural and military organisations, and families of the veterans involved – known as ‘the liberators’.

In 1995, the Pontypridd branch of The Royal Welsh Regimental Association established a link with the city of s’-Hertogenbosch. An annual dinner was established in Pontypridd to commemorate the battle and officials from Den Bosch continue to attend to this day.

In April 2019, to commemorate the liberation of their town, 26 Dutch city employers cycled 400 miles to Cardiff, stopping off at various locations including Crickhowell, Pontypridd and Caerphilly. This event culminated in a ceremony for the handover of a Davy Lamp containing a symbolic ‘Flame of Freedom’. The cyclists took this back to s’-Hertogenbosch where it will burn until the commemorations this weekend.

This year a group have cycled over 300 miles from Pontypridd to Den Bosch to mark the anniversary, organised by Gareth Pennell who was honoured as a freeman of the Dutch city in 2019 in honour of his work on commemorations over the years.

Wales Office Minister, Dame Nia Griffith said:

It is so important that we take time to reflect on the events of 80 years ago and honour those from the 53rd Welsh Infantry Division who fought and died alongside civilians in order to liberate ‘s-Hertogenbosch. It is a privilege to represent the UK Government at this commemoration and help make sure that the sacrifice of so many lives is not forgotten.

The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: