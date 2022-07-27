Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales at the Commonwealth Games: ministers send good luck message to team Wales!
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden have sent a message of good luck to team Wales before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the First Minister and Deputy Minister said team Wales will inspire the next generation of athletes and para-athletes to compete for their nation at the highest level.
The Commonwealth Games are an opportunity for Wales’ athletes to compete as a nation in its own right, alongside 72 other nations. 199 Welsh athletes and para-athletes are competing across 15 sports.
In a joint message, the First Minister and Deputy Minister extended their best wishes to team Wales on behalf of the entire Welsh nation.
The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said:
I would like to extend the very best of luck to all our athletes competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at the end of the month.
This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best sporting talent Wales has to offer. It is also a wonderful inspiration for children and young people to get involved in sport and hopefully find a passion of their own!
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said:
The Welsh Government is committed to a happy, healthy and active Wales, and there’s no better inspiration for Welsh people to get active than the performance of team Wales in Birmingham.
Good luck to all our fantastic athletes. The whole of Wales is right behind you! Pob lwc!
Original article link: https://gov.wales/wales-commonwealth-games-ministers-send-good-luck-message-team-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Revenue Authority raises record tax revenue for Wales27/07/2022 15:15:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today (27 July) published its Annual Report and Accounts 2021 to 2022, reporting a total of more than £400 million raised from Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) transactions.
£1.98 million Welsh Government investment sees flagship research and development centre open in Welshpool27/07/2022 14:05:00
A flagship research and development centre has opened in Welshpool thanks to a £1.98 million investment by the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.
Social work students to receive more financial support from September26/07/2022 09:05:00
Social work students will be eligible for greater financial support from September as part of an extra £3.5 million package of support, the Deputy Minister for Social Services has announced.
Pupils shine bright at summer school pilot25/07/2022 14:05:00
Year 11 pupils from across Wales have been taking part in a residential summer school funded by the Welsh Government as part of the Seren Foundation programme.
Health Minister announces pay rise for NHS Wales staff25/07/2022 11:05:00
The Health Minister Eluned Morgan has accepted the recommendations of NHS pay review bodies and recently (22 July 2022) announced a pay rise for NHS staff in Wales.
Construction work underway at new active travel route for Bridgend employment site25/07/2022 09:05:00
Construction work on a new active travel route for the strategic employment site at Brocastle in Bridgend has started, thanks to a £2 million investment by the Welsh Government.
Deputy Minister heads to the track to see how Horseracing is galloping to a brighter future22/07/2022 14:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has visited Chepstow Racecourse to see how Horse Racing in Wales is recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic, and to hear about aspirations for future growth.
Caerphilly-based consortium wins race for funding to develop new greener electric vehicle motor22/07/2022 12:15:00
Administered by the Welsh Government as part of Ford’s legacy in Wales, the Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund was established to help address strategic technical challenges associated with low-carbon vehicles.
Further £3m to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times22/07/2022 11:05:00
A further £3m is to be invested by the Welsh Government to recruit more emergency ambulance staff to improve response times for the most seriously ill or injured.