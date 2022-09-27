Wales at the FIFA World Cup: Economy Minister unveils Welsh Government projects to take Wales to the World

“With a global audience of five billion people, the FIFA World Cup offers a platform to take Wales to the world.”

That’s the message from Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, who yesterday unveiled a range of Welsh Government funded initiatives that will promote and celebrate Wales at the tournament in Qatar.

The Welsh Government’s World Cup Partner Support Fund will see a total of £1.8 million shared among 19 projects.

These will help project our nation’s values and work to secure a positive and lasting legacy for Wales and Welsh football.

This will include sharing our culture, arts, and heritage to become an integral part of the global celebration, supporting initiatives that will help grow the economy, raising the profile of Wales and the Welsh language, and promoting a globally responsible Wales.

The successful projects which will receive funding include:

a festival of creativity and culture which will unite communities, led by the Football Association of Wales

a concert in North America highlighting Welsh culture across genres, from music, to poetry and performance. It will be broadcast on the eve of Wales’ match with the USA

the new Football Museum for Wales in Wrexham, which will run a series of events and activities to document the experiences of a diverse range of fans and players

an ‘Inspiring a Generation’ initiative delivering a bilingual range of events for the Boys and Girls clubs across Wales

the Barry Horns band engagement in Qatar

promotion of the Welsh language through community singing sessions

mentrau Iaith will also commission murals from Welsh artists, run a bucket hat design competitions and produce giant retro shirts for fans to sign and send to Qatar for display at the Cymru training camp in Doha

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: