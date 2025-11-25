Welsh Government
Wales attracts £4.6bn of global inward investment in the last year
As more than 300 senior industry and business leaders prepare to gather in Newport to explore exciting investment opportunities across Wales, it has been revealed the country has attracted £4.6bn of inward investment in the last year.
The Wales Investment Summit, being staged by the Welsh Government at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICCW) on Monday 1 December, will attract global investors from 27 countries to experience the nation's world-leading innovation in a first of its scale event since Wales hosted the NATO Summit in 2014.
Since then, Wales has seen dramatic growth in new industries which have flourished in the last decade – such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, semiconductors and creative sectors.
Global investors, business leaders, and Welsh companies will come together to showcase opportunities and forge partnerships as part of the First Minister’s ambition to secure major investment that will deliver long-term prosperity and more quality, sustainable jobs for Wales.
Of the 250 companies expected to attend, 150 of these will be new to Wales.
Among the famous Welsh faces helping First Minister Eluned Morgan provide a warm croeso to delegates will be Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and television presenter, Alex Jones.
First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
In the year since I announced this summit would be happening, Wales has attracted around £4.6bn of inward investment from around the world.
Events like this provide crucial focus for business and government to work together and make deals that will benefit communities the length and breadth of Wales.
Wales offers a compelling investment proposition thanks to our world-class infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a strategic location that provides access to major UK and European markets.
We're creating the conditions for businesses to succeed and grow, and Wales is attracting global investment like never before.
There are currently 1,545 foreign-owned businesses active in Wales, employing more than 176,500 people across the nation.
In 2024–25, Wales secured 65 Foreign Direct Investment projects – a 23% increase year-on-year and the second highest growth in the UK. These projects created 2,470 new jobs and safeguarded 1,652 more, the highest of any part of the UK.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, yesterday said:
From semiconductors in Newport to renewable energy projects across our coastlines, Wales is at the forefront of the industries that will define the next decade.
Our role as government is to work in partnership with businesses, removing barriers and creating the right conditions for investment to flourish.
The companies attending the summit will see first-hand why Wales is the smart choice – and we're ready to turn conversations into commitments.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-attracts-4-point-6-bn-global-inward-investment-last-year
