Wales’ Bus Services (Wales) Bill becomes law
Landmark legislation to reform the way local bus services are planned and delivered in Wales yesterday received Royal Assent, becoming law.
The Bus Services (Wales) Bill was officially sealed by First Minister, Eluned Morgan, at a ceremony in Cardiff yesterday (Monday 2 February) putting Wales at the forefront of improving bus services in the UK.
This marks the start of the process to transform local bus services across Wales putting passengers first and giving the public sector a stronger role in shaping networks across rural and urban areas.
In the coming weeks and months, the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales will continue to work closely with local authorities, Corporate Joint Committees, bus operators, unions, and the public, to use local knowledge to design and plan services that puts the voice of the passenger at the heart of their local bus network.
First Minister, Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
This is a historic day for public transport in Wales – it sends out a clear message that we are committed to improving the bus system and delivering better, more reliable services for the people of Wales.
Buses are lifelines for many communities across Wales connecting people to jobs, health services, education and friends, and I’m excited to see the improvements that are coming.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, added:
Today marks a major milestone for bus services in Wales.
It’s the beginning of a new era that will bring some new and exciting changes for people across Wales.
“These changes won’t be seen overnight, it’s going to take time, but we are working closely with the industry and local authorities to plan and deliver bus services to meet the needs of passengers today and for generations to come.
The roll out is intended to begin in Southwest Wales in 2027, before North Wales in 2028, Southeast Wales in 2029 and Mid Wales in 2030.
