Wales Climate Week 2022

Wales Climate Week is an annual event that brings together individuals, communities, environmental groups, academics, businesses and the public sector for important conversation on climate change.

Monday 21 to Friday 25 November

Theme: Public Engagement and Action on Climate Change

This year’s event will take place immediately after COP27 (the next ‘Conference of the Parties’ global climate summit to be held in Egypt between 7 to 18 November).

The week will begin with a 2 to 3 day virtual conference, bringing Team Wales delivery organisations and trusted messengers together to discuss the role of the public (individuals) in action on climate change. The virtual conference will also focus on the challenges in tackling the continued threat of climate change alongside the cost of living crisis and how to deliver solutions to this twin challenge for households across Wales.

A new fringe events programme will also be delivered throughout the week to engage new groups in discussion on climate change. These events will link with the final stage of an open consultation on a new draft ‘Strategy for Public Engagement and Action on Climate Change’ to be published in the coming weeks. This new Strategy will set out how the Welsh Government and Team Wales partners will work together to engage and support the people of Wales in taking action on climate change. Funding will be available to partners with strong connections to these priority groups to support them with the organisation of local events and workshops.

If you are interested in participating in the virtual conference or hosting a fringe event or workshop then please contact decarbonisationmailbox@gov.wales.

To ensure you receive important updates on Wales Climate Week and all other legislative and policy updates on the Welsh Government’s commitment to climate change, please sign-up to the Climate Change Bulletin.