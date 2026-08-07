Wales’ Commonwealth Games heroes celebrated at homecoming

Team Wales heroes were given a warm welcome home yesterday during a special event to honour and celebrate the nation’s success at the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes gathered in front of a crowd at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay following an impressive Games in Glasgow, where Welsh competitors secured 31 medals, comprising 9 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze.

The formal reception brought another memorable chapter for Welsh sport to a close and provided an opportunity for the public to show their support and thank athletes – and all members of the Team Wales delegation – for their contribution.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said:

Team Wales has once again shown the world what our nation is capable of. Every athlete who pulled on that Wales jersey in Glasgow did so with pride and distinction, and I want to congratulate each and every one of them. "Success at these Games cannot be measured in medals alone. Every athlete who achieved a personal best, who competed for the first time on the international stage, or who overcame setbacks to represent Wales, has done our country proud. "I also want to thank the coaches, support staff, officials, volunteers and families for their dedication and commitment. This contribution, often unseen, is every bit as important. "Team Wales has once again demonstrated the talent, ambition and determination that exists across Welsh sport, and I know their achievements will inspire the next generation.

Athletes and para-athletes represented Wales across ten sports, with a record number of para-athletes competing for Team Wales in Glasgow.

Medals were won across a wide range of disciplines, including swimming, cycling, athletics, boxing, gymnastics, weightlifting and bowls, underlining the depth and breadth of talent within Welsh sport.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan yesterday said: