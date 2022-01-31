Welsh Government
Wales’ Cultural Recovery Fund 3 opens to new entrants
The third round of the Welsh Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund opens for applications today, with businesses and organisations who have not previously received support under the fund now eligible to apply, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, has confirmed.
Earlier this month, the Deputy Minister announced a further £15.4 million would be made available to cultural organisations in Wales who continue to be severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Impacted sectors including music venues, heritage sites, event venues, suppliers and organisers, independent local museums, community and independent libraries, galleries and independent cinemas who were previously supported via the Welsh Government’s CRF were contacted by letter during the week commencing 17 January.
The Welsh Government has already made payments of £2.2 million to more than 88 applicants. It is expected most payments to those who have applied through this process will be made next week.
New entrants for CRF 3 can today apply from the Business Wales website, where further details and application forms are available. Applications will need to be returned by Friday 11 February.
To be eligible, businesses from the events, creative and heritage sectors will have to provide evidence that they have experienced at least 50% reduced turnover between December 2021 and February 2022 compared to the same period in 2019/20.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
We are fully aware that these impacted sectors continue to face new pressures.
The innovation and resilience which has been demonstrated by the people and organisations which make these sectors so vibrant has been remarkable.
We want to ensure that the sector continues to play a part in our recovery from the pandemic and in bringing people together once more.
The Welsh Government is also aware of the impact the pandemic is having on our creative freelance community and we have doubled (to £1,000) the Emergency Business Fund grant award available for qualifying sole traders and freelancers who do not pay rates.
This third round builds on the previous two phases of the Cultural Recovery Fund which have provided £93 million and has supported business, organisations and individuals in the key cultural sectors.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/wales-cultural-recovery-fund-3-opens-new-entrants
