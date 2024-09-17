Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales deliver a medal winning performance at the ‘skills Olympics’
Wales can take pride in the six dedicated young people who represented their country as part of Team UK at the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon last week and brought home a silver medal and a Best in Nation accolade.
Ruben Duggan from Manmoel in Blackwood won Silver in Plumbing and Heating. Thrilled with his achievement, Ruben yesterday said:
It’s the ultimate finish to a fantastic journey, from my little college in the valleys to winning a silver medal in the world finals. Nothing compares to this.
Ruby Pile, who works at Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa and attended Cardiff and Vale College, was awarded ‘Best in Nation’ for the UK in Restaurant Service. Ruby expressed her pride, saying:
Receiving this award is a fantastic honour. I am so proud of myself, especially after all the hard work I’ve put in for the past 2 years.
As part of a 31-strong Team UK, these talented individuals faced tough competition from over 1,500 participants across 69 countries. Reaching the competition is a testament to the incredible skill and dedication of these young people, whose hard work and determination have brought pride to Wales on the global stage.
Selected, mentored and trained by WorldSkills UK, and supported by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, they have been recognised as among the most skilled young people in the world by leading global industry experts following their medal winning performance at the event often referred to as the ‘skills Olympics’.
A four nations partnership between education, industry and UK governments, WorldSkills UK uses the insight it gains from participating in the international WorldSkills Competition to embed world-class training standards across the UK. Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024.
The UK has been taking part in the WorldSkills Competition since 1953 and the event is used by governments around the world, economists and global business leaders as a litmus test of skills pedigree and economic growth potential.
Skills Minister Jack Sargeant yesterday said:
Being part of Team UK isn't just about national pride—it's about equipping our young people with the skills that will shape the future of our nation. The expertise they develop today will fuel tomorrow's economy, innovation, and society.
We are incredibly proud of the six Welsh competitors who represented Wales as part of Team UK. Their success is a reflection not only of their own dedication but also that of the invaluable support from the team of experts who mentored and guided them along the way.
Competitions like these should be celebrated with the same enthusiasm as high-profile athletic events, as they raise standards, inspire excellence, and showcase the talent that will drive Wales and the UK forward as global leaders.
Over 1500 young people from 69 countries competed over four days of tough competition in 62 different skills at WorldSkills Lyon. The event was watched by over 250,000 spectators.
Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK yesterday said:
This is a fantastic result for the team and the UK as a whole. High quality skills development is crucial to growing the economy, and Team UK’s medal-winning performance in front of a global audience sends a strong message that the UK is a world-class place to invest, develop talent and create jobs.
WorldSkills Lyon 2024 took place from 10 -15 September. The next WorldSkills Competition will take place in 2026 in Shanghai, China.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-deliver-medal-winning-performance-skills-olympics
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Take stock now to build winter resilience17/09/2024 11:05:00
Now is the time to take stock of the amount of silage required on farm for the winter period.
One year on: Transport Secretary sets out next steps on 20mph16/09/2024 11:15:00
Ahead of the anniversary of the introduction of the 20mph default speed limit in Wales, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, has set out the next steps.
First Minister announces public sector pay rises11/09/2024 14:20:00
First Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday announced above-inflation pay awards for hundreds of thousands of public sector workers in Wales.
New law modernises Welsh democracy11/09/2024 13:20:00
A new Senedd law which will help modernise the electoral administration and remove barriers to democratic engagement has become the first act to be sealed by new First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, since she took office.
Mandatory bird registration coming into force soon: Register now!11/09/2024 09:05:00
From 1st October 2024 it will become a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Wales (and England) to register themselves with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).
Wales sees record growth in entrepreneurship10/09/2024 16:05:00
GEM Wales 2023 report reveals record entrepreneurship rates.
“We are committed to providing compassionate support for all those affected by suicide when they need it,” vows Minister10/09/2024 14:05:00
Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy has pledged to ensure compassionate support services are available for all those affected by suicide and bereavement when they need it.
Collaboration at the heart of new funding scheme for farmers10/09/2024 11:05:00
The development phase of the new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme (INRS) is open for applications until 27 September.