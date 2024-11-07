Wales edges closer to being at the forefront of genomics expertise

Wales is edging closer to being at the forefront of genomics after the NHS signed an ambitious new collaboration with a leading science technology company.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the NHS in Wales and Illumina will build on existing research into lung cancer diagnostics, with the ambition to further expand into other cancer types, and into wider areas of genomics with the aim of prevention, earlier diagnosis and personalised treatments.

It will support efforts to improve the development of new technologies, clinical approaches and treatments, medicines, vaccines and services to support preventative care.

The MoU has been signed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cardiff University, Public Health Wales and Illumina Cambridge Limited, in collaboration with the Welsh Government, and facilitated by Life Science Hub Wales and Genomics Partnership Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles visited the Canolfan Iechyd Genomig Cymru (Wales Genomic Health Centre) in Cardiff earlier today (November 7) to meet the Genomics Partnership Wales partners and Illumina to see first-hand how Wales is striving to lead the way in this area.

He said:

This agreement has the potential to make a huge difference to preventative cancer care for people in Wales. Our ambition is for Wales to be at the forefront of genomics and this Memorandum of Understanding reflects our efforts to strategically partner homegrown talent and ingenuity with industry to help achieve this and strengthen our resilience for the future. We believe that working together pooling knowledge and expertise, as well as making better use of the scarce resources available, will boost research into the sector.

Suzanne Rankin, Senior Responsible Officer for Genomics Partnership Wales, said:

This is an incredibly exciting time for the field of genomic medicine, and I believe that the strategic collaboration of these organisations represents a fantastic opportunity for Wales to continue strengthening their position in this area. The signing of this agreement will support all collaborators in working alongside one another towards a shared set of objectives, optimising care for patients whilst improving the wellbeing of the wider population.

Mark Robinson, Illumina’s Vice President and General Manager, UK and Ireland, and Northern Europe, said: