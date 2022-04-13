Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales' expanded flu programme extended by another year
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan yesterday confirmed Wales' flu vaccination programme will once again be extended to include those aged 50 and over and secondary school children in academic years 7-11 (11-16 years old).
This is the second year the programme has been extended, which means that more than 1.5m people in Wales will be eligible for a free vaccine again this year. Those eligible for a free vaccine also include pregnant women, those with underlying health conditions and children aged two to 10 years of age.
An additional funding package of £7.85m will be allocated to health boards to reach both additional cohorts.
Last year more people in Wales than ever before received a flu vaccine as part of the annual flu vaccination programme with the aim to help protect both the public and the NHS from the co-circulation of flu and COVID-19.
Achieving a high uptake is vital to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with influenza, and to reduce hospitalisations during a time when the NHS and social care may also be managing winter outbreaks of COVID-19.
The JCVI has given an indication that there is likely to be an autumn booster programme for COVID-19 vaccinations and there may be opportunities for co-administration throughout the 2022-23 season. Those planning and administering vaccines should utilise these opportunities where appropriate, to help maximise vaccine uptake.
Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, yesterday said:
Here in Wales we feel it’s important that we continue to protect as many people as possible from flu and I’m pleased to confirm we will once again rollout an extended flu programme.
COVID has not gone away and our NHS is still very much recovering from the pandemic, ensuring as many people are protected from the flu will not only help individuals and their communities but also protect our NHS. I would encourage eligible people to take up the offer.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/wales-expanded-flu-programme-extended-another-year
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Nearly £8m in funding to extend employment support services13/04/2022 12:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing nearly £8m to continue three employment services that help people recovering from physical, mental ill-health and substance misuse into and to remain in work, Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, has announced today.
Global opportunity to get people hooked on Welsh seafood13/04/2022 09:05:00
Welsh seafood will be on display in Spain later this month at the world’s largest trade event for the sector – Seafood Expo Global.
Suspected suicide information to be collected to prevent future tragedies12/04/2022 14:05:00
A new national monitoring system is being set up to collect information on suspected suicides as part of a wider approach to prevent future tragedies, the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle has announced.
North East Wales farms are a great example of what can be achieved12/04/2022 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has visited two farms in North East Wales to see how they are benefiting from Farming Connect which includes support to create a business to introduce farming to school children.
A Second Chance Nation: Where it's never too late to learn12/04/2022 09:05:00
Speech given yesterday by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
Unpaid carers in Wales are set to benefit from a £9m short breaks fund11/04/2022 14:05:00
Unpaid carers of all ages in Wales are set to benefit from a short breaks fund after a £9m investment from the Welsh Government.
Welsh Government supporting growth and development of home grown events11/04/2022 11:05:00
Arts and cultural events across Wales are looking forward to welcoming back visitors in person over the coming months as organisers switch back to live audience performances.
“I want nursing and midwifery to be the most attractive career choices for health professionals” – Sue Tranka, Chief Nursing Officer for Wales.08/04/2022 14:05:00
Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Wales, Sue Tranka has outlined her ambitious plans for the Nursing and Midwifery professions at today’s CNO Wales Conference.
Urdd receives St David Award for welcoming people fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan08/04/2022 09:05:00
The St David Awards, now in their 9th year, celebrate the extraordinary achievements and contributions of people in or from Wales from all walks of life.