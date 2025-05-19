Welsh Government
Wales expands digital access for social housing residents
More people in social housing will soon become confident digital technology users, as the Welsh Government has expanded its successful Minimum Digital Living standard grants to reach more housing providers across Wales.
The Minimum Digital Living Standard establishes the minimum needs, defined by citizens and organisations, for digital inclusion in modern society.
Building on successful pilots with Monmouthshire and North Wales Housing Associations, the grants help social housing providers boost their residents' digital confidence and skills. Digital Communities Wales has supported the pilots, where required, with basic digital skills training for residents to use technology safely in their daily lives.
The pilot projects have shown clear benefits for residents. At North Wales Housing Association, workshops helped people overcome fears about online scams while enabling them to rediscover memories through virtual tours of meaningful places from their past.
North Wales Housing's Director of Operations, Claire Shiland, said:
Digital Communities Wales has been instrumental in helping North Wales Housing Association navigate and explore a Minimum Digital Living Standard with our residents. Their expertise and collaborative approach have enabled us to better understand the digital needs of our residents. It has been more about the simple measures of access and skills, it is a stepping stone towards helping us to begin shaping a more inclusive, digitally confident community.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
Wales has been leading the way on digital inclusion for over 10 years, and I'm exceptionally proud of our work on the Minimum Digital Living Standard. This citizen-centred approach recognises that digital inclusion means more than just internet access – it's about having the essential digital goods, services and skills to fully participate in modern life.
Digital exclusion often reflects wider inequalities in society. That's why we're taking bold steps to ensure everyone can benefit from digital technology if they choose to.
The Welsh Government continues to work with the University of Liverpool, alongside Cwmpas, Loughborough University and Good Things Foundation, to ensure the standard acts as a framework towards universal digital inclusion.
Registered Social Housing Landlords can now apply to join the expanded programme until 9 June, with successful projects starting in July.
