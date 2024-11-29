Wales first in UK to implement licensing for special procedures like tattoos

In a UK-first, Wales now has mandatory licensing rules in place to help protect the public's health when getting acupuncture, body piercings, electrolysis, or tattoos including semi-permanent make up.

From today (Friday 29 November), practitioners and individuals in charge of premises or vehicles where any of these four special procedures are performed must complete an infection prevention and control course for special procedures, and their premises and vehicles must meet strict safety standards, among other criteria.

These new measures, introduced by the Welsh Government, aim to reduce the hygiene and safety risks of these special procedures, such as bloodborne infections, by making sure only licensed practitioners can operate and procedures are only performed in approved premises and vehicles.

There are more than 4,000 practitioners operating in Wales who will need to be licensed, and over 2,000 premises that will require approval under the new mandatory licensing scheme.

All individuals must apply for a licence, or a premises or vehicle approval certificate from their local authority. This includes all new applicants, as well as all existing practitioners and businesses who have up to now been registered with their local authority as they will need to be reassessed under the new licensing scheme requirements.

Individuals who are currently registered with their local authority will be allowed to continue operating while their applications for a licence or approval certificate is being processed.

A national register will publicise all valid licence holders and approval certificate holders in Wales.

Although this register will be live from today, local authorities can only upload information to the register as they grant licences and approval certificates. It will take a number of months before the register becomes fully populated.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Keith Reid said:

This new licensing scheme provides important reassurance for anybody thinking about getting acupuncture, electrolysis, a piercing, tattoo or semi-permanent makeup that the practitioner they use is licensed and the premises or vehicle where the procedure is performed has been approved. The compulsory licensing scheme ensures that both clients and practitioners are protected, and I am pleased the measures have been widely welcomed by the industry. We want to see these special procedures take place hygienically, safely and in appropriate environments and the licensing scheme will provide assurance that the appropriate standards are being met. The requirements of the scheme will enable local authorities to apply a robust and consistent approach to regulation across Wales, including more effective powers to deal with anyone who operates illegally.

Marie Lowe, the owner of Miss Rie's Tattoo Studio in Newport, said:

It's good news for the special procedures industry that these new rules are now in place. They will be important in ensuring a consistent approach is taken by all practitioners across Wales and our clients know they are having a procedure by a licensed person in a safe and clean environment.

Ffion Haf Hughes, owner of Little Wren Beauty and Aesthetics in Caernarfon, said:

The new permanent make up and tattooing licensing scheme not only elevates industry standards, ensuring safety and professionalism, but also instils greater confidence in our clients. By adhering to these regulations, we enhance our credibility and commitment to delivering high-quality services, ultimately benefiting both our business and our valued clients.

Public Health Wales (PHW) has worked with the Welsh Government to introduce the scheme. Samantha Matthews, Head of Nursing for Infection Prevention and Control at PHW, said: