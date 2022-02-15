Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales first in UK to require all commercial fishing boats have monitoring devices
Wales has today become the first nation in the UK to require all of its licensed commercial fishing boats are fitted with a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS).
Boats 12m or more in length were already required to have such a system in place, but an Order coming into force today means those under this size, more than 350 boats, must have a VMS device.
The under 12 metre fishing fleet makes up around 97% of Welsh registered fishing boats.
The VMS will transmit the geographical position, date, time, speed and course of a boat, at least once every 10 minutes, while fishing operations are being undertaken.
This is important in gaining a fuller and accurate picture of fishing boat activity in the Welsh zone, and for Welsh registered boats wherever they may be, to improve fisheries and marine environment management.
A consultation began in 2019 on the requirement for the under 12m fleet and to support the fishing industry, Vessel Monitoring Systems have been offered for free to the relevant Welsh fishing fleet. However, due to European Maritime and Fisheries Fund rules, from today onwards fishers will have to purchase the devices themselves.
Free device installation began in December 2020 although no monitoring of fishing activity of the under 12m fishing fleet has been undertaken before the legislation comes into force today.
More than 98% of boats in this category have been fitted with a VMS. The installation of VMS on vessels is done in full consultation with the owner and is carried out by fully qualified engineers.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:
I am pleased Wales is the first nation in the UK to require all commercial fishing vessels which operate in Wales or the Welsh Zone are fitted with a Vessel Monitoring System.
We want to help ensure a sustainable and prosperous fishing industry in Wales and this step will be fundamental to the effective management of fisheries and the wider marine environment.
The implementation of the catch recording system for under 10m vessels in 2020 means we now have better information about what is being caught, and this combined with VMS will give us a fuller picture of fishing in Wales and where it is taking place.
It will also provide the industry with evidence of their catch origin and fishing grounds which could be used to resolve any disputes with other marine users.
We have worked closely with the industry and have offered substantial funding via the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund to help prepare fishers for this new requirement.
Wales Inshore Vessel Monitoring Systems (iVMS) for fishing vessels under 12m
Original article link: https://gov.wales/wales-first-uk-require-all-commercial-fishing-boats-have-monitoring-devices
Latest News from
Welsh Government
More than £330m to help people tackle cost-of-living crisis15/02/2022 11:20:00
The Welsh Government has announced a package of expanded measures to help people with the cost-of-living crisis, including a £150 cost-of-living payment to be paid as soon as possible and an extra £200 for low income households through the Winter Fuel Payment next winter.
Thousands to benefit from antiviral medicine in Wales14/02/2022 15:15:00
Thousands of people in Wales will have access to a new antiviral medicine which can significantly reduce their risk of being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.
Wales encourages more girls to become the next generation of scientists and engineers14/02/2022 09:05:00
Encouraging more girls to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) will help Wales lead the way in tackling some of the major global challenges facing society, Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething recently (11 February 2022) said.
Coronavirus protections relaxed as cases fall11/02/2022 14:05:00
Wales will gradually begin to relax some of its remaining coronavirus protections as cases continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday announced.
Next step in development of tourism tax11/02/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed a consultation on proposals for a local visitor levy will launch in autumn 2022.
Lord Burns to lead north Wales transport review11/02/2022 09:05:00
A new transport commission that will develop a pipeline of transport schemes for north Wales was yesterday announced by the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters.
Free Welsh lessons available to all 16 to 25s and teaching staff10/02/2022 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced that free Welsh lessons will be made available to anyone between 16 to 25 years old and to all education practitioners.
£96m investment to give tens of thousands of social care staff a £1,000 extra payment10/02/2022 11:05:00
Tens of thousands of social care staff who will be eligible for the real living wage from April will receive an additional £1,000 net payment as the Welsh Government invests in the sector.
Budding apprentices play crucial role at Wales-based brewery09/02/2022 16:25:00
Budweiser apprentices have met Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths and spoken about the benefits of embarking on an apprenticeship with the company.