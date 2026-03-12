Wales first UK nation to launch 10 year plan to tackle child sexual abuse

The Welsh Government is today (Thursday 12 March) unveiling its landmark ten-year strategy to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse.

Wales becomes the first nation in the UK to launch a decade-long strategy on the issue.

The Strategy for Preventing and Responding to Child Sexual Abuse 2026 to 2036, published alongside a 3 year delivery plan, represents a key commitment by the Welsh Government in protecting children and supporting those affected by this devastating form of abuse.

The strategy sets out a vision that all children in Wales live free from the harm of sexual abuse, and that everyone affected is protected and supported across their lifetime. It has been co-produced with adult victim-survivors, the NSPCC, the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, Barnardo’s and the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.

It is estimated that 25,000 children and young people are sexually abused each year in Wales. Child sexual abuse can cause deep and lasting harm, affecting a person's health, confidence, relationships, education and future opportunities. The impact is felt not only by the child, but by families, communities and society as a whole.

The new strategy takes a whole-system approach, built around 4 key objectives:

Preventing child sexual abuse: stopping abuse before it happens through awareness-raising and education about healthy relationships.

Protecting children when there are concerns: ensuring professionals work together quickly and effectively when concerns are raised about a child's safety.

Supporting children and families: providing timely access to counselling, therapy and support for children who have experienced abuse, along with their parents, carers and siblings.

Supporting adult survivors: providing ongoing help for adults who were abused as children, whenever they need it.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:

Child sexual abuse is abhorrent. Its impact can be life-altering, affecting a person long into adulthood. This strategy represents our unwavering commitment to tackling this issue head-on and a whole‑system approach where everyone works together towards the same goal is central to achieving our objectives. I am deeply grateful to the victim-survivors with lived experience who have courageously helped shape this work as well as organisations who provide vital support. These voices will continue to guide us as we deliver on our ambitions.

The strategy recognises that child sexual abuse occurs across multiple contexts, both online and offline, within families, institutions, peer groups and communities. It promotes shared understanding, clear roles and responsibilities, and timely information sharing across all organisations involved.

Advisory groups for children and young people, and for adult victim-survivors, will ensure that lived experience continues to inform delivery throughout the strategy's lifespan.

The accompanying delivery plan sets out specific actions to be undertaken over the next three years, including national awareness campaigns, improved training for professionals, and strengthened support services for those affected.

The Minister added: