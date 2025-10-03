Wales gives beavers dam good protection

European beavers will become a protected native species under Welsh law.

The Welsh Government will extend European Protected Species status to European beavers, making it illegal to deliberately harm them or damage their habitats. The legislative changes bring Wales into line with England and Scotland in recognising beavers as a native species requiring protection.

The move will also see how European beavers can help create natural flood defences and cleaner rivers across Wales. Recent scientific evidence demonstrates that beaver dams trap sediments and filter pollutants from agricultural runoff, significantly reducing harmful nitrogen and phosphorus in waterways. This natural water treatment supports the government's goals for improved river quality and ecosystem resilience.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:

Extending legal protections to beavers is a big step forward for nature in Wales. We are facing climate and nature emergencies, and that means we must do everything in our power to help nature thrive. In taking this step, I’m committed to a collaborative, evidence-led approach. I’m pleased to confirm that we will establish a Wales Beaver Forum to help manage some of the concerns raised, including around potential species impacts, land use and water systems.

Mary Lewis, Head of Natural Resource Management Policy for Natural Resources Wales (NRW), yesterday said:

Beavers were once an integral part of our native wildlife, playing a crucial role in shaping ecosystems. Their activities in rivers and wetlands help create rich, diverse habitats that support a wide range of species. They also provide important environmental benefits, such as improving water quality and reducing flood risk by slowing the flow of water through river systems. Reintroducing beavers can make our environment more resilient and healthier – something that’s increasingly important as we face growing pressures on our natural resources, and giving beavers legal protection is an important step forward in making this a success. We look forward to working with the Welsh Government and stakeholders to develop an approach that supports the managed reintroduction of beavers to Wales.

The Wales Beaver Forum will meet for the first time in November.

Natural Resources Wales will continue requiring licences for any wild releases and retains authority to issue management licences where necessary.