Wales highlights tourism hot spots to boost international visitor market
The UK’s leading tour operator buyers who sell UK holidays to international visitors have been touring Wales this week to experience the nation’s tourism offer for themselves.
The four-day trip, organised by Visit Wales and in partnership with UKinbound, connected the buyers with a range of tourism businesses from across Wales. These included attractions, sightseeing companies and hotels who are keen to attract more international visitors and work with the wider travel industry to do so.
In 2024, Wales welcomed 929,000 international visitors, generating more than £488 million for the Welsh economy and supporting thousands of jobs in the industry.
The tour itinerary included visits in south Wales to Abergavenny, Caerphilly Castle, a preview of Newport Transporter Bridge’s visitor centre, White Castle Vineyard and Llanover Garden tour and the unique experience of the Wales Perfumery. Then in the north the Wrexham Taster tour, and an opportunity to see UNESCO World Heritage Site Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and explore Chirk Castle.
Buyers also met several Wales-based suppliers including heritage railways, a coach operator, Cadw and Cardiff Airport in networking events at The Angel Hotel, Abergavenny, and over 70 Welsh and UK businesses from the inbound visitor economy at Wrexham AFC’s stadium STōK Cae Ras.
Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for tourism, yesterday said:
Wales stands as one of the world's most captivating destinations, where thousands of years of history and culture ensures visitors are welcomed with a genuine feeling of ‘hwyl’.
In particular, we are seeing increased demand for customised itineraries and food and drink experiences such as our distilleries, vineyards and food tours, as well as high-end requests especially from the US and Canada.
It is great to have had the opportunity this week to show what Wales has to offer to these important inbound tour operators knowing the vital role they play in attracting international visitors.
Commenting on the events, CEO of UKinbound Joss Croft OBE yesterday said:
Wales has so much to offer international travellers looking to visit the UK, and I’m really pleased that we were able to bring this fantastic group of buyers to the destination, giving them the opportunity to see what’s on offer and how they can incorporate Wales into the itineraries they sell to international visitors.
With so many international visitors inspired to visit locations they see on screen, it was particularly valuable for our buyers to experience Wrexham AFC first-hand, so they can promote this part of Wales to their clients.
Jo Nugent, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny yesterday said:
We have seen significant results since proactively working with Visit Wales and the travel trade team and are delighted to have welcomed more and more international guests as a result of this investment.
I’d strongly recommend tourism businesses get involved with any travel trade activities they can, from trade shows and networking events, to familiarisation trips and individual operator hosting.
