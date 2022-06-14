Welsh Government
Wales hosts UK Steel Council
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething hosted the UK Steel Council in Cardiff yesterday.
Yesterday’s meeting was the sixth meeting of the council, which focussed on the challenges facing the steel industry, with a particular focus on decarbonisation.
The Minister welcomed the council’s co-chairs: the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP and the Chair of UK Steel, Louis Sanz, to Cardiff.
Also joining the meeting were representatives of the steel industry and trades unions.
At the meeting, the Minister underlined the Welsh Government’s commitment to help secure a Welsh steel industry which is competitive, ambitious and fit for the future.
Speaking after the meeting, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
The steel industry has a long and proud history here in Wales, so I was pleased to welcome the UK Steel Council to Cardiff yesterday.
Developing a sustainable and competitive low-carbon steel sector is a priority for the Welsh Government and for members of the Council. Delivering this transition will play a key role in meeting our climate change obligations and ambitions.
Decarbonisation of the steel industry is a challenge that is incredibly complex. It is one that requires all members of the UK Steel Council to work together to ensure resources and appropriate policies exist to allow the industry and its suppliers to invest in technologies that will enable a just transition, and allow them to operate on a level playing field with their global competitors.
I look forward to working with members of the Steel Council to help secure a sustainable future for the sector.
