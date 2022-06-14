Wales hosts UK Steel Council

Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething hosted the UK Steel Council in Cardiff yesterday.

Yesterday’s meeting was the sixth meeting of the council, which focussed on the challenges facing the steel industry, with a particular focus on decarbonisation.

The Minister welcomed the council’s co-chairs: the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP and the Chair of UK Steel, Louis Sanz, to Cardiff.

Also joining the meeting were representatives of the steel industry and trades unions.

At the meeting, the Minister underlined the Welsh Government’s commitment to help secure a Welsh steel industry which is competitive, ambitious and fit for the future.

Speaking after the meeting, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: