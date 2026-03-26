Welsh Government
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Wales invests £655,000 to train the next generation of housing workers
Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, as the Welsh Government invests £655,000 to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.
The funding will support training programmes and paid work placements delivered by social housing organisations and housing professionals, helping to build the skilled workforce needed to deliver more affordable, low-carbon homes across Wales.
Over 100 young people will be supported into green careers, with a focus on women, disabled people, and those from ethnic minority backgrounds.
In addition, a new accredited training model for social housing professionals will be created, to continue professional development in this priority area of work.
Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, yesterday said:
Delivering more affordable, low-carbon homes for the people of Wales has been a priority for this Government.
To do this, Wales needs a skilled and sustainable workforce and that is why I am so pleased that today’s investment will help create real opportunities for young people and underrepresented groups to enter the housing sector, while ensuring we have the professionals needed to meet our housing need.
Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, yesterday said:
Skills are the foundation of a stronger Wales. This investment opens doors for young people - particularly those who have historically been underrepresented in the sector - giving them the tools to build real careers while helping us deliver the affordable, green homes that communities across Wales deserve.
In total, the investment will fund four targeted programmes. These include accredited training modules for social housing professionals, fully funded training and work placements opportunities with housing associations, and a programme supporting small businesses to win public contracts.
The programmes will be delivered through established partners working alongside further education colleges and local employers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-invests-655000-train-next-generation-housing-workers
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