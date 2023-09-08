Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales joins the European Semiconductor Regional Alliance
The Welsh Government has become a signatory of an alliance of European regional governments, promoting growth, fostering collaboration, and developing strong value chains in the semiconductor industry.
The Welsh Government has become a signatory of an alliance of European regional governments, promoting growth, fostering collaboration, and developing strong value chains in the semiconductor industry.
The Welsh Government’s Representative on Europe, on behalf of Minister for the Economy Vaughan Gething, has signed a declaration to join the European Semiconductor Regional Alliance (ESRA), becoming one of the 19 founding regions of the alliance.
The ESRA will act as a regional platform as well as a partner to the European Union and will promote the competitiveness of the industry globally. The ESRA’s activities focus on:
- research and innovation, developing new technologies and applications
- skills and talent, promoting education and training programmes
- cluster development, promoting regional clusters and cross-regional partnerships
Following the signing of the declaration, Wales’ Economy Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has become a signatory of the European Semiconductor Regional Alliance.
The Welsh Government is ambitious for the semiconductor sector in the south-east of Wales and the objectives of the ESRA align with our Programme for Government and our Innovation Strategy, published earlier this year.
Joining the ESRA will provide new opportunities for Welsh companies to embed themselves in European supply chains, support innovation, collaboration and ultimately create a more resilient semiconductor sector.
Signing on behalf of the Welsh Government, Wales’ Representative on Europe, Derek Vaughan yesterday said:
Europe remains Wales’ closest and most important trading partner, and our new membership of the European Semiconductor Regional Alliance will support our International Strategy as we maintain a close and positive relationship with the European Union.
The signing ceremony, hosted by the Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony, took place at the European Committee of Regions in Brussels on 7 September.
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister sees positive impact 20mph is having in St Brides Major08/09/2023 11:05:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday (Thursday, September 7) visited one of the first areas in Wales to trial the new 20mph limit to learn more about the impact of the “biggest step-change in community safety in a generation.”
Wales welcomes UK’s continued participation in EU’s €100 billion Horizon Europe programme07/09/2023 16:05:00
Wales’ Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has welcomed the news the UK will have continued access to Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship €100 billion research and innovation programme.
Adoption of PPN 07/23: Security Classification Policy07/09/2023 14:05:00
We have adopted the UK government’s PPN 07/23 Security Classification Policy with immediate effect.
Vive le Cymru! Welsh culture to wow Rugby World Cup fans in France07/09/2023 09:25:00
As the Rugby World Cup prepares for kick-off in France, Welsh Government and its partners have teamed up with some of Wales’ finest artists, food and drink producers to showcase what Wales has to offer off-pitch.
People in Wales reminded how they can help stop the spread of respiratory infections07/09/2023 09:10:00
As the summer draws to a close and schools prepare to return, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Chris Jones, is reminding people to stay at home and avoid contact with others if they are unwell and have a high temperature.
New facility to double Wales’ plastic reprocessing capacity06/09/2023 12:05:00
A £45 million investment will more than double Wales’ plastic reprocessing capacity and create over 100 new jobs at the former Toyoda Gosei factory in Swansea.
Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in education establishments in Wales05/09/2023 09:05:00
Following new information over the weekend, all 22 local authorities in Wales are assessing RAAC in education buildings.