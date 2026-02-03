Welsh Government
Wales joins the National Year of Reading
Wales will join all UK nations in taking part in the National Year of Reading 2026, to inspire people to have a lifelong love of reading.
The National Year of Reading is a UK-wide campaign and in Wales the bilingual campaign will build on work already underway to support schools, learners and families, to improve literacy standards and nurture a lasting habit of enjoying reading. The campaign will encourage people to ‘Go all in’/ Ymgolli’ and enjoy reading.
Schools, local authorities, libraries, and community groups will also play a vital role and take part in events across the year to showcase the joy of reading to people of all ages.
The campaign also aligns with Estyn’s enhanced focus on reading, which will see the inspectorate working with all education providers to prioritise improving the reading skills of all learners in Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Education said, Lynne Neagle yesterday said:
Wales is renowned for its rich literacy history, inspiring many writers and poets. The aim of this campaign is to encourage and cultivate a love of reading. Reading is not only a lifelong skill, but we want it to be a lifelong passion.
I am delighted to join all UK nations in the National Year of Reading; literacy is central to improving standards and attainment in our schools and this campaign will help support our continued focus on this key priority area.
Working with partners and organisations across Wales the campaign will highlight the excellent work that is already happening and support future initiatives.
Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, yesterday said:
Libraries are at the heart of our communities, and the National Year of Reading is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the role they play every day.
Whether it’s helping children discover the joy of books, supporting adults to build confidence with reading, or providing welcoming spaces for people to learn and connect, libraries make reading accessible to everyone. Their involvement isn’t just valuable - it’s essential to ensuring this National Year of Reading reaches every corner of Wales.
Further information about the National Year of Reading is available, featuring resources and Wales-specific content. Hwb will also host a calendar of activities throughout the year to help schools and communities keep up to date with the campaign.
