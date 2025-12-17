Welsh Government
Wales' landmark law is protecting children and changing attitudes
Three years since Wales made it illegal for parents to physically punish their children, a new review shows it is protecting children and promoting positive parenting.
The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act 2020 came into force in March 2022.
An evidence review published yesterday revealed encouraging progress with high awareness, positive support, and a shift in attitudes.
A key success has been the Out-of-Court Parenting Support Scheme, which helps parents learn positive parenting techniques instead of facing prosecution. Since the law was introduced around 365 families have been referred for this support, 310 parents completed the sessions with the majority reporting positive outcomes. Fewer than five cases have been referred for prosecution.
This shows the law is focused on education and prevention, helping families rather than punishing them.
The review also found strong awareness of the law across Wales with 95% of parents reporting that they are aware that physical punishment of a child is illegal, 87% of the public know about the legislation and 87% of children and young people know their parents are not permitted to physically punish them.
Public attitudes are also changing, with the majority of parents (86%) expressing that they view physical punishment as ineffective.
Workers supporting children and families report greater confidence discussing discipline and children's rights with parents. They also say the law has removed any confusion about physical punishment, making it clearer for both professionals and parents.
Whilst the review shows strong progress, the Welsh Government has identified areas where further work would be beneficial including additional research and workforce support.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
This review shows our landmark law is working and making significant progress in protecting children’s rights.
By supporting families rather than punishing them, we're helping parents develop positive relationships with their children.
The fact that 95% of parents now know physical punishment is illegal, and the overwhelming majority view it as ineffective, represents a significant cultural shift.
I'm particularly proud that our approach prioritises education and support, with hundreds of families benefiting from parenting programmes. We want to see a Wales where every child is safe, valued and respected and the law is playing a vital role in achieving this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-landmark-law-protecting-children-and-changing-attitudes
