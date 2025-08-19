Welsh Government
Wales Launches Consultation on Deposit Return Scheme
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, launched the Delivering a Best for Wales Deposit Return Scheme consultation at the historic Corona Pop Factory site in Porth on 18 August.
The 12-week consultation, which runs until 10 November, will inform Wales' approach to implementing a scheme that includes glass drink containers and prioritises reuse over traditional recycling methods.
With Wales already having the second highest recycling rate globally, this deposit return scheme builds on that success by supporting the transition to reuse, which delivers significantly greater environmental benefits than recycling alone.
International evidence demonstrates that reuse reduces material costs for producers whilst providing clear pathways to decarbonisation. The consultation examines how glass inclusion can tackle litter, improve on-the-go recycling infrastructure, and create economic opportunities through reuse.
Extensive engagement with stakeholders, including a national conference and sector-specific workshops, has informed the consultation's development. The scheme will complement existing environmental policies and support Wales' journey towards net zero.
Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
Wales has always led by example on environmental action, and the deposit return scheme represents our next bold step forward.
Visiting the old Corona Pop Factory, once a hub for reusable glass bottles, was a reminder that we're not inventing something new – we're returning to the best of our industrial heritage whilst building a sustainable future.
By putting reuse at the centre of our approach, we're not just tackling waste – we're creating a model that other nations can follow. This scheme will drive innovation, create green jobs, and help tackle both the climate and nature crises simultaneously.
I encourage businesses and all stakeholders to engage with this consultation and help shape a scheme that truly delivers for Wales."
The consultation closes on 10 November 2025. Full details are available at: Delivering a Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-launches-consultation-deposit-return-scheme
