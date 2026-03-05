Wales launches the Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail - the first 80km stretch of the National Forest for Wales

The Welsh Government yesterday launched the first section of a new 80km forest trail - a significant milestone for the National Forest for Wales.

The ambitious pilot section, stretching from Porthkerry Park in the Vale of Glamorgan to Pont Walby viaduct near Glynneath will link National Forest sites. People will be able to visit 12 National Forest sites and 24 woodlands in total.

People enjoying the trail will never be far from trees, with the trail being under 50 per cent tree canopy cover.

The Trail is just under a 24 hour walk in total but, for those wanting to experience it more gently, has been split into manageable sections.

The trail follows existing rights of way network, so will have areas that are suitable for a range of users, walkers, wheelchair users, cyclists and horse riders.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who officially opened the new trail, said:

This is the beginning of an exciting journey. Wales will be amongst the first nations to have a national forest trail. We have been hard at work, growing our National Forest which is now over 114,000has. As the number of sites continue to grow, with 82 sites outside of the Welsh Government Woodland estate, we are now in a position to begin a National Forest Trail – the Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail. The trail will stretch the length and breadth of Wales and showcase our National Forest sites and woodlands, for everyone to enjoy.

The trail has been delivered in partnership with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Local Authority Rights of Way teams in the Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Neath Port Talbot, and a wide range of stakeholder groups.

Over the coming months, further work will be undertaken to enhance the pilot section, including additional signage and waymarking, improvements to trail furniture such as gates, benches and information boards, and events with local communities to enable as many people as possible to enjoy and benefit from it.

The aim is to develop the route into a high-quality ‘Demonstrator’ section by the end of the year, setting a benchmark for future phases of development of the trail.

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, added:

It is great to already be using the trail in this early stage in its development and this is a significant and long-term project. The trail will be a similar scale and project as the Wales Coast Path, with a deliberate plan to deliver it in sections. The trail will showcase the wide variety of our National Forest for Wales sites and improve connectivity between them. Connecting people to woodlands and nature will help improve physical and mental health and educate people on the importance of our woodland habitats. It will also provide economic benefit for local businesses through increased tourism opportunities.

The pilot section was shaped by extensive engagement with stakeholders, including forestry and access groups, farming unions, recreational organisations and community representatives with further engagement planned over the coming months.

Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail