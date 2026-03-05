Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales launches the Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail - the first 80km stretch of the National Forest for Wales
The Welsh Government yesterday launched the first section of a new 80km forest trail - a significant milestone for the National Forest for Wales.
The ambitious pilot section, stretching from Porthkerry Park in the Vale of Glamorgan to Pont Walby viaduct near Glynneath will link National Forest sites. People will be able to visit 12 National Forest sites and 24 woodlands in total.
People enjoying the trail will never be far from trees, with the trail being under 50 per cent tree canopy cover.
The Trail is just under a 24 hour walk in total but, for those wanting to experience it more gently, has been split into manageable sections.
The trail follows existing rights of way network, so will have areas that are suitable for a range of users, walkers, wheelchair users, cyclists and horse riders.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who officially opened the new trail, said:
This is the beginning of an exciting journey. Wales will be amongst the first nations to have a national forest trail.
We have been hard at work, growing our National Forest which is now over 114,000has.
As the number of sites continue to grow, with 82 sites outside of the Welsh Government Woodland estate, we are now in a position to begin a National Forest Trail – the Llwybr Coedwig Cymru Trail.
The trail will stretch the length and breadth of Wales and showcase our National Forest sites and woodlands, for everyone to enjoy.
The trail has been delivered in partnership with Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Local Authority Rights of Way teams in the Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Neath Port Talbot, and a wide range of stakeholder groups.
Over the coming months, further work will be undertaken to enhance the pilot section, including additional signage and waymarking, improvements to trail furniture such as gates, benches and information boards, and events with local communities to enable as many people as possible to enjoy and benefit from it.
The aim is to develop the route into a high-quality ‘Demonstrator’ section by the end of the year, setting a benchmark for future phases of development of the trail.
Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, added:
It is great to already be using the trail in this early stage in its development and this is a significant and long-term project.
The trail will be a similar scale and project as the Wales Coast Path, with a deliberate plan to deliver it in sections.
The trail will showcase the wide variety of our National Forest for Wales sites and improve connectivity between them.
Connecting people to woodlands and nature will help improve physical and mental health and educate people on the importance of our woodland habitats.
It will also provide economic benefit for local businesses through increased tourism opportunities.
The pilot section was shaped by extensive engagement with stakeholders, including forestry and access groups, farming unions, recreational organisations and community representatives with further engagement planned over the coming months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-launches-llwybr-coedwig-cymru-trail-first-80km-stretch-national-forest-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Kyiv memorial plinth to honour investigative journalist Gareth Jones04/03/2026 17:25:00
A memorial plinth will make its home in Kyiv to honour of Gareth Jones, the Welsh journalist from Barry who risked his life to expose the Holodomor famine which killed millions in Soviet Ukraine in the 1930s.
Response to the Chancellor’s Spring Statement04/03/2026 14:05:00
Comments given yesterday by The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford.
Flying Start childcare available to all 2 year olds in Newport as wider programme marks 20th anniversary04/03/2026 11:05:00
Newport has become the third local authority in Wales to offer free childcare to all 2 year olds as Flying Start celebrates 20 years of supporting families and children.
Celebrating 850 years of the Eisteddfod and inspiring new audiences04/03/2026 09:05:00
This summer, a series of special celebrations will mark 850 years since the first National Eisteddfod was held, providing an opportunity to celebrate Wales’s rich cultural heritage and encouraging more people to take part in Welsh language events.
£10 million to help Welsh communities cut energy bills03/03/2026 14:05:00
Welsh communities are set to benefit from a share of £10 million to generate local renewable energy and reduce energy bills.
Apply now: Sustainable Farming Scheme opens for Welsh farmers03/03/2026 09:05:00
Welsh farmers will be able to apply for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) for the first time, as the Single Application Form (SAF) opened yesterday, 2 March 2026.
Freeze on TfW rail fares for the next year02/03/2026 14:05:00
The cost of travelling on TfW trains will be frozen for the next year, as of 1 March.
Ten years of investment strengthen community spaces across Wales02/03/2026 11:25:00
For the past decade, the Welsh Government has invested in the buildings and shared spaces that communities use every day.
Team Wales to carry Cymru Wales brand onto the podium at Glasgow 202602/03/2026 10:10:00
The Welsh Government’s ‘Cymru Wales’ brand has partnered with Team Wales for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking the first time the brand will feature across athletes' kits as they compete on the world stage this summer.