Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales leading the way: profit removed from children's homes, fostering and secure accommodation from 1 April
In less than a month, new providers of children's homes, fostering services and secure accommodation will no longer be able to make a profit in Wales, making it the first nation in the UK to take this landmark step.
Currently, some children's care homes and fostering services in Wales are run by companies that make a profit. That means public money can end up in shareholders' pockets rather than being spent on the children who need it most.
The Welsh Government is committed to phasing out the extraction of profit from children’s social care services, specifically children’s homes, fostering services, and secure accommodation, as part of its wider reform under the Health and Social Care (Wales) Act 2025.
From 1 April, all new providers of these services in Wales must be not-for-profit. This means every pound spent on the care they provide will go directly towards supporting those children.
Changes are being phased in carefully to make sure individual children's care is not disrupted.
Care for looked after children will only be provided by the public sector, charitable or not-for-profit organisations in the future.
Care Inspectorate Wales will oversee compliance and has the power to act if rules are broken.
Organisations that want to move to a not-for-profit model can access free, tailored support from Cwmpas,funded by the Welsh Government.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden yesterday said:
Looked after children are some of the most vulnerable young people in our society. They deserve care that is totally committed to their needs.
The changes we are putting in place mean that when we invest in children's care, that money stays where it belongs for the benefit of those children. I’m proud that Wales is leading the way on this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-leading-way-profit-removed-childrens-homes-fostering-and-secure-accommodation-1-april
Latest News from
Welsh Government
'Huge step forward’ for fire safety in Wales11/03/2026 15:25:00
Wales has taken a major step forward in protecting residents in their homes after the Senedd yesterday (Tuesday, 10 March) passed the Building Safety (Wales) Bill — one of the largest pieces of legislation ever considered by the Senedd.
Schools, colleges, and universities to benefit from over £40 million additional maintenance funding11/03/2026 13:25:00
An additional £40.5 million of funding has been allocated this year to support essential capital repairs and maintenance across schools, colleges and universities in Wales.
Newport primary schools benefit from Great British Energy funding11/03/2026 12:25:00
The funding is being provided by Great British Energy, the UK Government’s publicly owned energy company, with the Welsh Government overseeing delivery of the funding in Wales.
From Cymru to California: Welsh Games industry jets to global industry event to showcase nation’s talent10/03/2026 14:05:00
13 Welsh games studios and companies are on the way to the 40th GDC Festival of Gaming, the games industry’s major annual global gathering, in San Francisco, California.
New app puts Welsh-language live music in your pocket10/03/2026 11:25:00
A popular online platform for Welsh-language live music is expanding, with the launch of a new Awni? mobile app.
1,500 more 16- to 18-year-olds to receive financial support10/03/2026 10:10:00
More young people in Wales will be eligible for Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) from September.
Ffermio Bro: Locally led actions deliver nature recovery10/03/2026 09:10:00
Welsh farmers will benefit from a £6.5 million funding boost after the Ffermio Bro scheme delivered remarkable results in its first year.
New group to bring together organisations in Wales’ growing defence sector09/03/2026 16:15:00
Welsh businesses, universities and colleges can now access new opportunities in the growing defence sector through Wales Regional Defence and Security Cluster, which was launched today.
Uncover the stories of Wales through free digital archive09/03/2026 10:25:00
A new collection will provide learners with greater opportunities to learn about their local area and the diverse history of Wales.