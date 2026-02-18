Wales leads globally in recognising social connections as a public health priority.

“Connection is not a luxury, it is a fundamental driver of health, resilience and community wellbeing.” Sara Wood, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales.

Public Health Wales has published a new report examining loneliness, social isolation and social connection across the nation, drawing on findings from the 2025 flagship report from the World Health Organization’s Commission on Social Connection. The WHO’s work firmly established social disconnection as a global public health challenge, highlighting the profound impacts it can have on physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Our report brings this global perspective into the Welsh context, offering a comprehensive overview of the scale, risk factors and consequences of loneliness and social isolation in Wales and the opportunities for action.

Key Findings

Loneliness affects 13% of people aged 16+ in Wales, according to the National Survey for Wales.

Recent data from the Time to Talk Public Health panel shows that 13% of people aged 16+ are socially isolated, while 71% feel fairly or very connected.

Wales leads globally:

Wales is a global early mover, being one of the first countries to introduce a national strategy to address loneliness and social isolation.

A wide range of interventions already exist across communities, but evaluation remains limited. Strengthening evidence on what works and for whom is essential for future progress.

HEALTH IMPACTS

Loneliness and social isolation can impact substantially on the health and well-being of individuals, communities and wider societies, increasing the risk of:

Early death: loneliness and social isolation are estimated to increase the risk of all-cause mortality by around 14% and 32% respectively,

Physical, mental and cognitive health conditions: these include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety and dementia,

Poor education and employment outcomes: loneliness has been linked to poorer academic achievement, unemployment and reduced income.

Building a More Connected Wales

The evidence is clear: strengthening social connection is vital for a healthier, more resilient Wales. This report provides a foundation for national and local partners to work together, informed by data, guided by evidence and inspired by the experiences of people and communities across the country.

Lead author Sara Wood, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales said:

“Loneliness and social isolation have significant, negative impacts on individuals, communities and wider societies. Good social connections on the other hand, can improve individual and community health, and strengthen community resilience.”

Co-author Carys Dale, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales said:

“We often consider loneliness to be an older person’s issue, but anyone can be affected, including children and young adults. Supporting people across society to build stronger social connections is essential, not only to benefit health across people’s lives, but also to foster community well-being and resilience.”

Report in full :

Loneliness, social isolation and social connection in Wales: A public health perspective