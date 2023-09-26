Wales leads way on snares and glue traps total ban

The first total ban on the use of snares and glue traps in the UK will come into force this Autumn in Wales, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has confirmed.

From the 17 October the use of snares and glue traps will be illegal in Wales, which will help prevent indiscriminate suffering to animals. This follows the passing of the Agriculture (Wales) Act into law this summer which included the provision.

The ban on the use of snares is a Programme for Government commitment and was supported by a majority of those who took part in the public consultation.

Snares, sometimes referred to as cable restraints, cause a great deal of suffering to animals and are indiscriminate as they can harm species they are not intended for such as otters, dogs and cats. An animal caught in a snare can endure acute pain and suffering.

Similarly glue traps cause suffering to the trapped animal, including the rodent it was intended for and other animals such as cats. If pets such as cats are caught in a glue trap it can tragically lead to the animal being put to sleep as a result of the injuries sustained.

The UK Government has legislated for only a partial ban in England, but a complete ban will be introduced in Wales, another first in the UK.

While rodent control is essential where prevention has failed, more humane and targeted methods are available.

The Minister said:

The use of snares and glue traps are not compatible with the high animal welfare standards we strive for here in Wales. These methods can cause a great deal of suffering and harm to all animals. The banning of snares is a Programme for Government commitment and we have been working towards this day for a long time with partners and stakeholders. Many animals, including those which were not the intended target of the snare, will be spared suffering as a result of this ban. Banning snares is about preventing inhumane methods being used and does not prevent predator control using other methods. There are also many more humane ways to control rodents than through the use of glue traps. I’m pleased Wales is leading the way on this issue, and we will continue to strive for high animal welfare standards.

From 17 October the use of snares and glue traps will be illegal in Wales. Anyone found guilty of using a snare could face imprisonment or an unlimited fine or both.