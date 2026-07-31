Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales moves closer to a universal childcare system: all local authorities on track to complete first phase of expansion
All 22 local authorities in Wales are now on track to offer 12.5 hours a week of Welsh Government-funded childcare for all two-year-olds by the end of this financial year, marking a significant milestone in the Welsh Government’s journey towards a universal childcare offer for children aged nine months to four years.
- All local authorities in Wales on track to offer Welsh Government-funded childcare for all two-year-olds by end of March 2027.
- Major milestone reached on journey towards universal childcare offer.
- More families set to benefit as childcare expansion gathers pace across the country.
Local authorities have indicated that, with the additional funding allocated this year, they will be able to complete the rollout of the first phase of the expansion programme, providing 12.5 hours of funded childcare a week for all two-year-olds across Wales.
This means that the Welsh Government will establish the foundation of a universal childcare system before the end of its first year, with funded childcare being offered to all two-year-olds as a significant first step.
Parents can find out more about the Welsh Government-funded childcare currently available to them by contacting their local Family Information Service.
The phases of the Welsh Government’s expansion of childcare will focus on:
- Current phase: completing the rollout of 12.5 funded hours of childcare for all two-year-olds across Wales
- Future phases:
- increasing support for two-year-olds to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks, and working with childcare providers to extend the expanded offer to all three- and four-year-olds
- building on these offers before extending support to children aged nine months to two years
At the start of this Senedd term in May, only three local authorities were delivering Welsh Government-funded childcare to all two-year-olds. However, following positive discussions, every local authority is now expected to reach full rollout by the end of the financial year.
The expansion will help more families access affordable childcare, support parents and carers to work or train, and ensure more children benefit from high-quality early years experiences.
Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said:
Childcare support for families is one of the key levers we have to address poverty, gender inequality, support our economy and improve educational outcomes.
This is excellent news for all families and a real testament to the commitment local authorities have shown in driving this expansion forward.
Just a few months ago, only three local authorities were offering Welsh Government- funded childcare for all two-year-olds. The fact that all 22 are now on track to do so by the end of this financial year shows the remarkable progress being made as a result of our determination to make childcare more affordable.
Access to high-quality early years education and care can have a profound impact on a child’s development and life chances, while giving parents practical support during the important first years of family life.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-moves-closer-universal-childcare-system-all-local-authorities-track-complete-first-phase-expansion
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Review on holiday let tax rules to support tourism and local communities31/07/2026 12:05:00
The Welsh Government has today launched a 12-week consultation on changes to the criteria used to classify self-catering properties for local tax purposes, including a review of the 182-day letting threshold.
More than just words: programme of the week at Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Y Garreg Las 202630/07/2026 14:05:00
Details of the ‘More than just words’ programme of events taking place during Urdd Eisteddfod Ynys Môn 2026
Welsh Government support enables electrical business expansion and creation of 30 jobs29/07/2026 13:10:00
Welsh Government support is helping a Carmarthenshire business expand and build bespoke new headquarters as part of ambitious expansion plans which will create a number of jobs.
Hundreds of households to benefit from the extension of three key schemes to make housing more affordable28/07/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced the extension of three housing support schemes, reaffirming its commitment to making homeownership more accessible and affordable for people across Wales.
Wales to welcome cyclists with £4.5 million Tour de France fund28/07/2026 09:05:00
Cyclists and communities across Wales will benefit from £4.5 million of new Welsh Government investment in cycling tourism infrastructure, as part of wider work designed to leave a lasting health, sporting and economic legacy from the Tour de France Grand Départ arriving in Wales in 2027.
Welsh and Scottish First Ministers pledge closer cooperation27/07/2026 15:20:00
First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, held his first face-to-face meeting with First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, recently (24 July 2026), vowing closer cooperation between their governments in fighting for a fairer deal from Westminster for their respective nations.
Call to work in partnership on justice in Wales27/07/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government places a strong emphasis on working in partnership with the UK Government to improve outcomes across the justice system in Wales – that was the message from Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality Sioned Williams
School swimming and water safety programme roll out from September24/07/2026 14:05:00
Primary school pupils in Wales will gain access to swimming and water safety lessons under a new national programme launching this autumn.
£2 million scheme to help make tourism and hospitality more accessible24/07/2026 11:25:00
Tourism and hospitality businesses across Wales are being encouraged to apply for a new £2 million grant scheme to improve accessibility and create more inclusive visitor experiences, the Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, has announced.