Wales moves closer to a universal childcare system: all local authorities on track to complete first phase of expansion

All 22 local authorities in Wales are now on track to offer 12.5 hours a week of Welsh Government-funded childcare for all two-year-olds by the end of this financial year, marking a significant milestone in the Welsh Government’s journey towards a universal childcare offer for children aged nine months to four years.

All local authorities in Wales on track to offer Welsh Government-funded childcare for all two-year-olds by end of March 2027.

Major milestone reached on journey towards universal childcare offer.

More families set to benefit as childcare expansion gathers pace across the country.

Local authorities have indicated that, with the additional funding allocated this year, they will be able to complete the rollout of the first phase of the expansion programme, providing 12.5 hours of funded childcare a week for all two-year-olds across Wales.

This means that the Welsh Government will establish the foundation of a universal childcare system before the end of its first year, with funded childcare being offered to all two-year-olds as a significant first step.

Parents can find out more about the Welsh Government-funded childcare currently available to them by contacting their local Family Information Service.

The phases of the Welsh Government’s expansion of childcare will focus on:

Current phase: completing the rollout of 12.5 funded hours of childcare for all two-year-olds across Wales

Future phases: increasing support for two-year-olds to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks, and working with childcare providers to extend the expanded offer to all three- and four-year-olds building on these offers before extending support to children aged nine months to two years



At the start of this Senedd term in May, only three local authorities were delivering Welsh Government-funded childcare to all two-year-olds. However, following positive discussions, every local authority is now expected to reach full rollout by the end of the financial year.

The expansion will help more families access affordable childcare, support parents and carers to work or train, and ensure more children benefit from high-quality early years experiences.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said: