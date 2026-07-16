Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales must tackle the causes of ill health, not just the consequences
Wales’ first ever minister with dedicated responsibility for preventative health set out her priorities to the Senedd yesterday
- For the first time since devolution, Wales has a Minister with specific responsibility for preventative health
- New cross-government governance arrangements will embed prevention and health across Welsh Government decision-making and spending
- Early actions include:
- rolling out physical activity programmes across primary schools
- tackling vaping amongst our children and young people
- developing a national lung cancer screening programme supporting people to access nutritious food
- extending the vaccination programme ahead of the winter
Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, Nerys Evans, made it clear that improving population health is central to the Welsh Government's wider ambitions, from economic renewal to stronger public services, and that action is needed across the whole of government.
To tackle obesity and inactivity, Evans confirmed work is already underway to promote the Active Mile and Daily Mile Foundation across primary schools, and that she will work with the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport to strengthen links between health services and sports organisations.
She also confirmed work on tobacco and vapes including tackling the rise of vaping amongst our children and young people and the development of the national lung screening programme.
A food strategy for Wales will be developed with the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience to strengthen our food system and improve access to affordable, nutririous food and embed healthy, sustainable food choices, and improve education and awareness within our schools.
On vaccines, a time-limited MenB vaccination programme and an expansion to the RSV programme will help reduce those affected by serious disease this winter.
New cross-government governance arrangements will embed prevention and health across all government decision-making and spending. A new public health strategy for Wales will be co-produced with partners and the public.
The Deputy Minister said:
In an age where demands on services are intensifying, the needs of our citizens are becoming more complex, and financial pressures are becoming ever starker, we must shift focus away from simply managing sickness to treating the root-causes at source.
For too long, our models, processes and ways of working have been built around responding to crises, rather than preventing them and giving people the support they need to live healthier, happier lives
This changes now – because under this Government, success will be measured not by the number of hospital admissions, but by the number of people who stay healthy enough to avoid hospital altogether.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-must-tackle-causes-ill-health-not-just-consequences
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