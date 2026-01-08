“Wales must take every opportunity to work with other nations and regions” following agreements with Catalonia and Basque Country

Wales will benefit from strengthened partnerships with Catalonia and the Basque Country, as the First Minister signs agreements with two of Spain's most economically advanced regions.

The agreements, known as Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), commit to working together in areas including technology, renewable energy, trade, investment, language and culture.

The First Minister signed a new MOU alongside President of Catalonia, M. H. Salvador Illa, in Barcelona yesterday. Wales has a relationship with Catalonia going back to 2001, when Rhodri Morgan was First Minister.

Today the First Minister will renew Wales’ relationship with the Basque Country, signing an MOU with the region’s Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales. The Welsh Government first formalised its relationship with the Basque Country by signing an MOU in 2018.

As well as meeting government ministers this week, the First Minister will meet industry and business leaders, including visiting Barcelona’s Supercomputing Centre, Catalonia’s leading business organisation Foment del Treball, and renewable energy group Haizea Wind in Bilbao.

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said: