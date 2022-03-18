Wales offers free rail travel for Ukrainian refugees

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford yesterday announced that refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine can now travel for free on Transport for Wales services.

The scheme will help the refugees while they are settling in Wales, with the free travel scheme running for 6 months.

Ukrainian nationals can claim free travel by showing a Ukraine passport to conductors and station staff.

The scheme is an extension of an ongoing Welsh Government programme which provides free public transport for asylum seekers in Wales, as part of its ambition to become the world’s first Nation of Sanctuary as endorsed by the United Nations.

First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:

My message to the people of Ukraine is clear; there is a warm welcome waiting for you in Wales. Transport for Wales providing free travel for all refugees is another action which shows Wales is a place of safety and sanctuary for those who need our help. I am also proud that Wales intends to become a super-sponsor for the UK government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will provide a safe route for people to come to the UK for up to 3 years.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, yesterday said: