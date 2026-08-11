Welsh Government
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Wales plugs in to a decade of rates relief to power up EV charging
Electric vehicle charging bays and forecourts across Wales will benefit from full non-domestic rates relief until 2036.
The move, announced today by the Cabinet Minister for Finance, intends to remove a potential barrier to investment at a critical stage in the growth of electric vehicles.
The 100% non-domestic rates relief will support the continued rollout of the necessary infrastructure to help drivers make the switch, particularly in areas currently underserved by charging points.
In the current financial year, local authorities will be asked to award the relief using their discretionary powers. Where relevant, this will allow relief to be backdated to the start of the 2024-2025 financial year.
Regulations will be brought forward later this year to place the relief on a statutory footing from 2027-2028 to 2035-2036. Subject to Senedd approval, this will give ratepayers and local authorities certainty in the years ahead.
Cabinet Minister for Finance, Elin Jones, said:
The switch to electric vehicles is a huge opportunity to cut emissions – but that transition will only work if people can rely on the infrastructure to support it.
We want to see a thriving charging network right across Wales, including in the areas that need it most, so that nobody is left behind.
This relief removes a potential barrier to investment in Wales, giving operators the certainty they need to keep expanding infrastructure, without the risk of unexpected rates bills.
Providing this support for a full decade sends a clear signal that Wales is serious about building a charging network we can all depend on.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-plugs-in-to-a-decade-of-rates-relief-to-power-up-ev-charging
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