Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales’ public sector leading the way in responsible AI use
Wales’ Workforce Partnership Council have shared new guidance on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across public sector workplaces.
Laid out in two reports: Managing technology that manages people: a Social Partnership approach to algorithmic management systems in the Welsh public sector and Using artificial intelligence at work: a benchmarking report on the awareness and understanding of artificial intelligence in the Welsh public sector that have been produced through Wales’ unique social partnership model, meaning they were created completely collaboratively by Welsh Government, public sector employers and trade unions.
This new guidance reinforces the shared commitment across Wales’ public sector to harness the benefits of emerging technologies, whilst safeguarding against potential risks, particularly to the workforce.
The reports outline a holistic framework for AI implementation, focusing on three critical areas: checks and balances, responsible implementation, and post-adoption evaluation.
Minister for Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, said:
As AI continues to shape the future of our workplaces, it is crucial that public service workers and organisations alike benefit from this continued innovation. Our approach ensures that AI adoption in public services is transparent and underpinned by human oversight.
The three key principles reflect our ‘Welsh way’ of social partnership - collaborative decision-making that prioritises fairness, job security and workforce development.
With these resources, we are reaffirming Wales’ position as a leader in ethical AI adoption, setting a benchmark for responsible technology management across the public sector.
The guidance has received strong support from the Social Partnership Council and other key stakeholders, reflecting widespread consensus on its importance.
The Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS) is also working on complementary resources to further aid public sector bodies in the ethical use of AI.
Shavanah Taj, General Secretary, TUC Cymru said:
To get the best from AI systems which manage workers, workers must have a strong voice in their design and use.
TUC Cymru and the public sector unions welcome the publication of ‘Managing Technology That Manages People’ because it will ensure that workers share the benefits that AI could bring.
Unions were pleased to work closely with employers and the Welsh government to reach agreement on this guidance. It demonstrates the benefits of working in social partnership.
The Welsh Government and social partners will next put in action a comprehensive communications programme to ensure these materials, approaches and recommendations are effectively embedded in workplaces across Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-public-sector-leading-way-responsible-ai-use
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First free Christmas dinner for every child at Welsh primary schools20/12/2024 12:20:00
End of term celebrations are taking place across schools in Wales this week where, for the first time, all primary school children are entitled to a free Christmas meal.
Safe, warm, and connected: community hubs helping communities this winter19/12/2024 17:10:00
Safe and warm hubs are providing vital support this winter, offering welcoming spaces for people to stay warm, connect with others, and access advice and services during difficult times.
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 202419/12/2024 15:25:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, responds to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 2024
New Cymraeg projects to get Welsh Government support19/12/2024 10:25:00
15 community groups will be awarded up to £10,000 each to turn their ideas into viable projects to support Cymraeg in their communities.
Bird keepers in Wales urged to be vigilant as cases of avian flu rise in Great Britain19/12/2024 09:25:00
Following an increasing number of cases of avian influenza in poultry and kept birds, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
Where would you keep a Crimean war medal and a box of Parisian beauty spots?18/12/2024 15:15:00
What do an 18th century chest used to select jury members, a Crimean war medal, and a box of mouches (beauty spots) from Paris have in common?
Help to Buy Wales: continued support for prospective homeowners18/12/2024 14:15:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced an extension of the Help to Buy Wales scheme, providing continued support for prospective homeowners and the housebuilding industry.
Essential road works to take place on A48718/12/2024 13:15:00
Major roadworks to carry out essential maintenance work on the A487 near Newport, Pembrokeshire, for eight weeks are set to begin from 6 January 2025.
Joint Communique from the Welsh Government and the Irish Government - Port of Holyhead18/12/2024 12:15:00
We have received an update this afternoon from Stena that the Port of Holyhead will not reopen until 15 January at the earliest following the damage sustained during Storm Darragh.