Wales’ public sector leading the way in responsible AI use

Wales’ Workforce Partnership Council have shared new guidance on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across public sector workplaces.

Laid out in two reports: Managing technology that manages people: a Social Partnership approach to algorithmic management systems in the Welsh public sector and Using artificial intelligence at work: a benchmarking report on the awareness and understanding of artificial intelligence in the Welsh public sector that have been produced through Wales’ unique social partnership model, meaning they were created completely collaboratively by Welsh Government, public sector employers and trade unions.

This new guidance reinforces the shared commitment across Wales’ public sector to harness the benefits of emerging technologies, whilst safeguarding against potential risks, particularly to the workforce.

The reports outline a holistic framework for AI implementation, focusing on three critical areas: checks and balances, responsible implementation, and post-adoption evaluation.

Minister for Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, said:

As AI continues to shape the future of our workplaces, it is crucial that public service workers and organisations alike benefit from this continued innovation. Our approach ensures that AI adoption in public services is transparent and underpinned by human oversight. The three key principles reflect our ‘Welsh way’ of social partnership - collaborative decision-making that prioritises fairness, job security and workforce development. With these resources, we are reaffirming Wales’ position as a leader in ethical AI adoption, setting a benchmark for responsible technology management across the public sector.

The guidance has received strong support from the Social Partnership Council and other key stakeholders, reflecting widespread consensus on its importance.

The Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS) is also working on complementary resources to further aid public sector bodies in the ethical use of AI.

Shavanah Taj, General Secretary, TUC Cymru said:

To get the best from AI systems which manage workers, workers must have a strong voice in their design and use. TUC Cymru and the public sector unions welcome the publication of ‘Managing Technology That Manages People’ because it will ensure that workers share the benefits that AI could bring. Unions were pleased to work closely with employers and the Welsh government to reach agreement on this guidance. It demonstrates the benefits of working in social partnership.

The Welsh Government and social partners will next put in action a comprehensive communications programme to ensure these materials, approaches and recommendations are effectively embedded in workplaces across Wales.