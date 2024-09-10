Wales sees record growth in entrepreneurship

GEM Wales 2023 report reveals record entrepreneurship rates.

Wales has seen a record-breaking increase in entrepreneurial activity, with new figures from the 2023 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Wales report showing the highest levels of early-stage business rates on record.

The report finds that the rate of Total Early-Stage Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) in Wales has reached an unprecedented 11.5% in 2023, a significant increase from 7.8% in 2022.

Entrepreneurship among young people in Wales has seen a remarkable rise, with 14.0% of young people now engaged in early-stage business activities, up from 2.0% in 2002.

The GEM 2023 report, which provides an annual snapshot of entrepreneurial trends across the UK, also reveals that 20% of non-entrepreneurial working-age adults in Wales intend to start a business within the next three years, up from 15.7% in 2022.

The TEA rate for women, at 9.5%, is close to that of 13.5% for men. Both figures represent an increase from the previous year.

Through its Business Wales service, the Welsh Government offers extensive and tailored support for individuals looking to start or grow their businesses. This includes a wealth of free resources, from practical advice on launching a business to detailed factsheets on various aspects of entrepreneurship.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Ken Skates, said:

Wales is a great place to start a business. Whether you’ve always dreamed of being your own boss or your circumstances have led you to consider self-employment, we are here to help. As the GEM 2023 report shows, more people in Wales are seizing the opportunity to start their own businesses. As a government, we are committed to making Wales a place where our people feel confident in planning their future here and be part of our growing community of entrepreneurs who are shaping the economy of tomorrow.

25-year-old Jade Woodhouse from Colwyn Bay turned her dream into reality by launching her own business, Tots and Toddlers Soft Play, in February 2024. Jade’s story is a great example of how young entrepreneurs in Wales are finding the support they need to bring their ideas to life.

She said:

I always wanted to work for myself – the freedom and flexibility of running my own business really appealed to me, but I didn’t know where to begin. That’s where Business Wales stepped in. My advisor, Rebecca, was incredible. She believed in my vision and guided me through the steps to grow Tots and Toddlers Soft Play and helped me find opportunities that matched my goals.

For more information and support to help turn your business ideas into a reality, overcome obstacles and develop your business further, and to speak to industry experts and advisors, visit Business Wales’ website.

