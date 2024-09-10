Welsh Government
|Printable version
Wales sees record growth in entrepreneurship
GEM Wales 2023 report reveals record entrepreneurship rates.
Wales has seen a record-breaking increase in entrepreneurial activity, with new figures from the 2023 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Wales report showing the highest levels of early-stage business rates on record.
The report finds that the rate of Total Early-Stage Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) in Wales has reached an unprecedented 11.5% in 2023, a significant increase from 7.8% in 2022.
Entrepreneurship among young people in Wales has seen a remarkable rise, with 14.0% of young people now engaged in early-stage business activities, up from 2.0% in 2002.
The GEM 2023 report, which provides an annual snapshot of entrepreneurial trends across the UK, also reveals that 20% of non-entrepreneurial working-age adults in Wales intend to start a business within the next three years, up from 15.7% in 2022.
The TEA rate for women, at 9.5%, is close to that of 13.5% for men. Both figures represent an increase from the previous year.
Through its Business Wales service, the Welsh Government offers extensive and tailored support for individuals looking to start or grow their businesses. This includes a wealth of free resources, from practical advice on launching a business to detailed factsheets on various aspects of entrepreneurship.
The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Ken Skates, said:
Wales is a great place to start a business. Whether you’ve always dreamed of being your own boss or your circumstances have led you to consider self-employment, we are here to help.
As the GEM 2023 report shows, more people in Wales are seizing the opportunity to start their own businesses. As a government, we are committed to making Wales a place where our people feel confident in planning their future here and be part of our growing community of entrepreneurs who are shaping the economy of tomorrow.
25-year-old Jade Woodhouse from Colwyn Bay turned her dream into reality by launching her own business, Tots and Toddlers Soft Play, in February 2024. Jade’s story is a great example of how young entrepreneurs in Wales are finding the support they need to bring their ideas to life.
She said:
I always wanted to work for myself – the freedom and flexibility of running my own business really appealed to me, but I didn’t know where to begin.
That’s where Business Wales stepped in. My advisor, Rebecca, was incredible. She believed in my vision and guided me through the steps to grow Tots and Toddlers Soft Play and helped me find opportunities that matched my goals.
For more information and support to help turn your business ideas into a reality, overcome obstacles and develop your business further, and to speak to industry experts and advisors, visit Business Wales’ website.
Related Links
-
Business, economy and innovation planning and strategy(Sub-topic)
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/wales-sees-record-growth-entrepreneurship
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“We are committed to providing compassionate support for all those affected by suicide when they need it,” vows Minister10/09/2024 14:05:00
Mental Health Minister Sarah Murphy has pledged to ensure compassionate support services are available for all those affected by suicide and bereavement when they need it.
Collaboration at the heart of new funding scheme for farmers10/09/2024 11:05:00
The development phase of the new Integrated Natural Resources Scheme (INRS) is open for applications until 27 September.
Removing the barriers to adult learning – a new approach in East Cardiff09/09/2024 14:05:00
Parents in East Cardiff are benefitting from an innovative approach to adult learning, thanks to a new scheme being run by Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC).
Clean Air Advisory Panel: Announcement of new members09/09/2024 12:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS has appointed 10 independent expert advisors to sit on the Welsh Government’s Clean Air Advisory Panel (CAAP).
Welsh champions' bike manufacturing firm on track for expansion06/09/2024 14:05:00
Hot on the heels of Tom Pidcock’s thrilling gold medal at the Paris Olympics, another British mountain bike superpower is changing gear in the development of their rapidly growing international biking business based in mid Wales.
Shouting Whisper’s Paralympic success06/09/2024 12:05:00
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which draws to a close this evening, has been brought to millions of TV screens by a Wales-based company, with thanks to support from Creative Wales and Welsh Government.
Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue06/09/2024 09:15:00
Following confirmation of new cases of Bluetongue virus in England, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales has urged farmers to be alert to signs of the virus.
£5 million for culture and sport bodies and Cadw05/09/2024 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is providing a further £5 million to support and protect Wales’ culture and sport arm’s length bodies and Cadw.
Cabinet Secretary announces funding for 16 new Coetiroedd Bach05/09/2024 11:20:00
The third round of funding has been awarded to 13 projects supporting the creation of 16 new Coetiroedd Bach (Tiny Forests) across Wales.