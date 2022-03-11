Welsh Government
Wales sends medical supplies to support Ukraine
The first shipment of medical supplies including ventilators, bandages and face masks is being despatched from Wales today to support the people of Ukraine.
The medical supplies left Wales this morning and will be flown to Poland, then onto Ukraine.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said:
Wales stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.
Wales’ links with Ukraine are long and deep, and we are ready to offer any practical support and humanitarian assistance that we can.
The best way for the people of Wales to support Ukraine is to give money to the Disaster Emergency Committee, so supplies can be bought as near to their need as possible.
However, we have been working with partners to identify medical supplies that are urgently needed. We have further medical supplies ready to go to Ukraine. If we can help the people of Ukraine in any way, we will.
Welsh Government has already made £4m available for the Disaster Emergency Committee to provide support in Ukraine where it is needed most.
